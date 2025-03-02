Harrison Ford Steps Down as Presenter at 2025 Oscars after Shingles Diagnosis Just a Day Before Award Ceremony

Harrison Ford will no longer be a presenter at the 97th Academy Awards after being diagnosed with shingles. The iconic Hollywood actor was set to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on Sunday. Following his diagnosis with the viral infection, which leads to a painful rash, the 82-year-old star is reportedly "doing okay" and resting.

Entertainment Weekly was the first to break the news of his diagnosis. The publication revealed that they were told this morning about the Indiana Jones star withdrawing from his presenting role at the Oscars. Only last week, on Wednesday, he had been announced as one of the presenters for the ceremony

Out of the Picture

Ford was announced as a presenter alongside Robert Downey Jr., Gal Gadot, Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, Margaret Qualley, Rachel Zegler, and Zoe Saldaña. Last weekend, the five-time Golden Globe winner, who currently appears in the TV series 1923 and Shrinking, attended the 2025 SAG Awards.

Ford also dismissed any speculation about retirement, telling Entertainment Tonight that he will continue acting until people no longer remember his name.

When the interviewer remarked that Ford was "killing it" and seemed to be "everywhere," the actor responded, "A little bit too everywhere for my sensibilities."

Expanding on his recent streak of film and television projects, Ford explained, "I ran into a vein of really good writing, and I thought I'd take advantage of it, and I'm really glad I did."

In addition to his work on movies and TV, Ford also made an unexpected appearance in a Jeep Super Bowl commercial earlier this month. During an interview with People, the actor admitted that he initially declined the opportunity to star in the ad.

No Means Yes

However, it was his Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director, James Mangold, who ultimately convinced him to take part. "You always say no at first... [But the commercial] was refined and personalized. [With James' input] it came out to be something that I really feel comfortable with," Ford said.

The Star Wars star referred to the two-minute ad, titled Owner's Manual, as a "reflection on life."

"It's about having control and choice in your own life, and it's about assuming the responsibility for your own life," he said.

"I think [the ad] was inspired in the way that it was shot, the way that it was made. I was happy to be involved... It's not the in-your-face big splash kind of Super Bowl commercial. It's a soft sell.," he said.

He said: "We're just going to be there, eating and drinkin' like everybody else. I'm there to watch the game. I've seen the commercial. I know how it ends," he joked.