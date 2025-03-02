Oscars 2025 Live Stream Details: When, Where, and How to Watch 97th Academy Awards from Anywhere 

Oscars 2025 is all set to air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 2) in more than 200 territories worldwide. ABC-TV will broadcast the show live, which will also be available to watch on the ABC app or abc.com. Hulu will stream the glam event for the first time. The glam event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST.

The main ceremony will kick start at 7:00 pm EST / 4:00 pm PST. Conan O'Brien will host the Academy Awards ceremony for the first time, and he shared his excitement about taking up this role during an interview with The New York Times. According to him, the event has meaning, and to be a part of it is a meaningful experience for him.

This year's presenters include Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Bowen Yang, and Emma Stone. The performers list includes Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, Lisa, Raye, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo.

Here is everything you need to know about the Oscars 2025, including the date, venue, host, presenters, performers, nominees, and live streaming details.

When, Where, and How to Watch 97th Academy Awards from Anywhere?

ABC is the official broadcaster of Oscars 2025, with streaming options available on the ABC app and abc.com. Cord cutters can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on Hulu. The other options to stream the glam event live online include YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. People outside the US can also watch the annual ceremony live through various networks. Here are the details:

Albania, Kosovo - DIGITALB SH.A, TOP Channel (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- DIGITALB SH.A, TOP Channel (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Armenia - First Channel (4:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- First Channel (4:00 am on Monday, March 3) Australia - Seven Network, 7Plus (11:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Seven Network, 7Plus (11:00 am on Monday, March 3) Austria - ORF 1, ORF 2, Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- ORF 1, ORF 2, Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) - Filmzone +, Filmzone (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Filmzone +, Filmzone (2:00 am on Monday, March 3) Belgium - Play6, Play More, GoPlay, Pickx (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Play6, Play More, GoPlay, Pickx (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Bolivia - Unitel (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- Unitel (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Bosnia & Herzegovina - BHT 1 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- BHT 1 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Brazil - TV Globo; Gshow and g1 (Rio de Janeiro) (9:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- TV Globo; Gshow and g1 (Rio de Janeiro) (9:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Bulgaria - Diema Family, Nova Television, Diema, Kino Nova (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Diema Family, Nova Television, Diema, Kino Nova (2:00 am on Monday, March 3) Canada - CTV, CTV2 (7:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- CTV, CTV2 (7:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Croatia - HRT 1, HRT 2, HRT 3 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- HRT 1, HRT 2, HRT 3 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Cyoris - Movies Best HD

- Movies Best HD Czech Republic - CT 1, CT 2, CT Art (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- CT 1, CT 2, CT Art (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Denmark - TV2 DENMARK, TV2 Play, TV2 Zulu (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- TV2 DENMARK, TV2 Play, TV2 Zulu (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Dominican Republic - Telesistema Dominicano Canal 11 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- Telesistema Dominicano Canal 11 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Ecuador - CHANNEL 4 (7:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- CHANNEL 4 (7:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) El Salvador - Channel 2 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- Channel 2 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Finland - YLE Teema Fem, YLE Areena (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- YLE Teema Fem, YLE Areena (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) France - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Georgia - Imedi TV (4:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Imedi TV (4:00 am on Monday, March 3) Germany - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Germany, Austria, Alto Adige, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Switzerland, German Armed Forces - ProSieben, Joyn, Bundeswehr Television (German Forces TV)

- ProSieben, Joyn, Bundeswehr Television (German Forces TV) Greece - Cosmote TV (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Cosmote TV (2:00 am on Monday, March 3) Guatemala - TVA Guatemala (Canal 31 & Canal 35) (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- TVA Guatemala (Canal 31 & Canal 35) (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Honduras - Compania (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 3)

- Compania (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 3) Hong Kong - ViuTVsix, ViuTV (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- ViuTVsix, ViuTV (8:00 am on Monday, March 3) Hungary - Disney+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3) Iceland - Stöd 2, Stöd 2+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Stöd 2, Stöd 2+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3) India - Star Movies, Star Movies Select, JioHotstar (5:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Star Movies, Star Movies Select, JioHotstar (5:00 am on Monday, March 3) Indonesia - Disney+ (7:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (7:00 am on Monday, March 3) Ireland - RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player (12:00 am on Monday, March 3) Israel - Yes Movies HD

- Yes Movies HD Italy - Rai 1, Rai Play (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Rai 1, Rai Play (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Japan - NHK-G, NHK BS, NHK+, WOWOW On Demand (9:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- NHK-G, NHK BS, NHK+, WOWOW On Demand (9:00 am on Monday, March 3) Kazakhstan - Freedom Media (6:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Freedom Media (6:00 am on Monday, March 3) Latin America - TNT, Max

- TNT, Max Liechtenstein - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Macedonia - Macedonian Radio Television (MKRTV) (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Macedonian Radio Television (MKRTV) (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Malaysia - Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3) Mexico - Channel 13, Channel 7 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- Channel 13, Channel 7 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Middle East - AL THAQAFEYA, SHAHID PLUS (4:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- AL THAQAFEYA, SHAHID PLUS (4:00 am on Monday, March 3) Montenegro - TVCG1, RTCG (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- TVCG1, RTCG (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Netherlands - FILMBOX, Film 1, Canal + (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- FILMBOX, Film 1, Canal + (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) New Zealand - Disney+ (1:00 pm on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (1:00 pm on Monday, March 3) Nicaragua - Channel 9, 10 and 11 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- Channel 9, 10 and 11 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Norway - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Paraguay - Channel 9 in Asuncion and Affiliates (9:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)

- Channel 9 in Asuncion and Affiliates (9:00 pm on Sunday, March 2) Philippines - Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3) Poland - Canal + (Poland), Player+, myCanal (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Canal + (Poland), Player+, myCanal (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Portugal - RTP 1, RTP 2, Disney+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- RTP 1, RTP 2, Disney+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3) Romania - PRO TV, PRO CINEMA, VOYO (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- PRO TV, PRO CINEMA, VOYO (2:00 am on Monday, March 3) Serbia - Radio Televizija Srbije (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Radio Televizija Srbije (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Slovenia - SLO2, SLO1 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- SLO2, SLO1 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) South Africa - M-NET Movies 1, M-Net, DStv Stream, DStv Catch Up (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- M-NET Movies 1, M-Net, DStv Stream, DStv Catch Up (2:00 am on Monday, March 3) South Korea - Disney+, TVN Limited, OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, O Choice, Genie TV Mobile, Genie TV, LG U+TV, LG U+ Mobile TV, U Play (9:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+, TVN Limited, OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, O Choice, Genie TV Mobile, Genie TV, LG U+TV, LG U+ Mobile TV, U Play (9:00 am on Monday, March 3) Spain - Movistar Plus+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Movistar Plus+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Singapore - Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3) Sweden - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Switzerland - Disney+, SRF 1, SRF 2 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+, SRF 1, SRF 2 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3) Taiwan - TAIWAN TELEVISION, TTV General Entertainment (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- TAIWAN TELEVISION, TTV General Entertainment (8:00 am on Monday, March 3) Thailand - Disney+, True Visions (7:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- Disney+, True Visions (7:00 am on Monday, March 3) Ukraine - SUSPILNE KULTURA (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- SUSPILNE KULTURA (2:00 am on Monday, March 3) United Kingdom - ITV1, ITVX (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)

- ITV1, ITVX (12:00 am on Monday, March 3) Uruguay - Chanel 12 (9:00 9m on Sunday, March 2)

- Chanel 12 (9:00 9m on Sunday, March 2) Vietnam - K+, K+ CINE (7:00 am on Monday, March 3)

Performers

The Oscars 2025 will be presented by Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Rachel Zegler are the other presenters of the 97th annual Academy Awards.

Performers

Blackpink member LISA, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Queen Latifah, and RAYE will present showstopping performances at the annual award ceremony. The Los Angeles Master Chorale will feature a special performance at the glam event.

Nominees

The Spanish-language Netflix musical topped the nomination list with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 nominations each. Conclave and A Complete Unknown bagged eight nominations each. Here is the complete nomination list:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Directing

Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker for Anora

Brady Corbet for The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat for The Substance

James Mangold for A Complete Unknown

Best Actor In A Leading Role

Adrien Brody for The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo for Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes for Conclave

Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice

Best Actress In A Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo for Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison for Anora

Demi Moore for The Substance

Best Actor In A Supporting Role

Yura Borisov for Anora

Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain

Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce for The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice

Best Actress In A Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande for Wicked

Felicity Jones for The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini for Conclave

Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown, James Mangold, and Jay Cocks

Conclave, Peter Straughan

Emilia Pérez, and Jacques Audiard in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi

Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin and John "Divine G" Whitfield

Best Original Screenplay

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg

September 5, Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum and co-written by Alex David

The Substance, Coralie Fargeat

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips

Conclave, Lisy Christl

Gladiator II, Janty Yates, and Dave Crossman

Nosferatu, Linda Muir

Wicked, Paul Tazewell

Best Makeup And Hairstyling

A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado

Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini

Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton

The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli

Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth

Best Original Score

The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg

Conclave, Volker Bertelmann

Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille

Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz

The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers

Best Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I'm Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Production Design

The Brutalist, Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia

Conclave, Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter

Dune: Part Two, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

Nosferatu, Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová

Wicked, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist, Lol Crawley

Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser

Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume

Maria, Ed Lachman

Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke

Best Film Editing

Anora, Sean Baker

The Brutalist, David Jancso

Conclave, Nick Emerson

Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling

Wicked, Myron Kerstein

Best Original Song

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late. Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin

El Mal from Emilia Pérez. Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez. Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol

Like A Bird from Sing Sing. Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight. Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren

Best Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

Best Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best International Feature Film

Brazil, I'm Still Here

Denmark, The Girl With the Needle

France, Emilia Pérez

Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Latvia, Flow

Best Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown, Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco

Dune: Part Two, Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill

Emilia Pérez, Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta

Wicked, Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis

The Wild Robot, Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts

Best Visual Effects