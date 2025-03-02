Oscars 2025 Live Stream Details: When, Where, and How to Watch 97th Academy Awards from Anywhere 

Oscars 2025 is all set to air live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 2) in more than 200 territories worldwide. ABC-TV will broadcast the show live, which will also be available to watch on the ABC app or abc.com. Hulu will stream the glam event for the first time. The glam event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 6:30 pm EST / 3:30 pm PST.
The main ceremony will kick start at 7:00 pm EST / 4:00 pm PST. Conan O'Brien will host the Academy Awards ceremony for the first time, and he shared his excitement about taking up this role during an interview with The New York Times. According to him, the event has meaning, and to be a part of it is a meaningful experience for him.
This year's presenters include Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Bowen Yang, and Emma Stone. The performers list includes Queen Latifah, Doja Cat, Lisa, Raye, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo.
When, Where, and How to Watch 97th Academy Awards from Anywhere?
ABC is the official broadcaster of Oscars 2025, with streaming options available on the ABC app and abc.com. Cord cutters can watch the star-studded ceremony live online on Hulu. The other options to stream the glam event live online include YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. People outside the US can also watch the annual ceremony live through various networks. Here are the details:
- Albania, Kosovo - DIGITALB SH.A, TOP Channel (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Armenia - First Channel (4:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Australia - Seven Network, 7Plus (11:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Austria - ORF 1, ORF 2, Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) - Filmzone +, Filmzone (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Belgium - Play6, Play More, GoPlay, Pickx (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Bolivia - Unitel (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Bosnia & Herzegovina - BHT 1 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Brazil - TV Globo; Gshow and g1 (Rio de Janeiro) (9:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Bulgaria - Diema Family, Nova Television, Diema, Kino Nova (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Canada - CTV, CTV2 (7:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Croatia - HRT 1, HRT 2, HRT 3 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Cyoris - Movies Best HD
- Czech Republic - CT 1, CT 2, CT Art (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Denmark - TV2 DENMARK, TV2 Play, TV2 Zulu (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Dominican Republic - Telesistema Dominicano Canal 11 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Ecuador - CHANNEL 4 (7:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- El Salvador - Channel 2 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Finland - YLE Teema Fem, YLE Areena (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- France - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Georgia - Imedi TV (4:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Germany - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Germany, Austria, Alto Adige, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Switzerland, German Armed Forces - ProSieben, Joyn, Bundeswehr Television (German Forces TV)
- Greece - Cosmote TV (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Guatemala - TVA Guatemala (Canal 31 & Canal 35) (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Honduras - Compania (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 3)
- Hong Kong - ViuTVsix, ViuTV (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Hungary - Disney+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Iceland - Stöd 2, Stöd 2+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- India - Star Movies, Star Movies Select, JioHotstar (5:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Indonesia - Disney+ (7:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Ireland - RTE, RTE 2, RTE Player (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Israel - Yes Movies HD
- Italy - Rai 1, Rai Play (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Japan - NHK-G, NHK BS, NHK+, WOWOW On Demand (9:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Kazakhstan - Freedom Media (6:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Latin America - TNT, Max
- Liechtenstein - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Macedonia - Macedonian Radio Television (MKRTV) (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Malaysia - Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Mexico - Channel 13, Channel 7 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Middle East - AL THAQAFEYA, SHAHID PLUS (4:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Montenegro - TVCG1, RTCG (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Netherlands - FILMBOX, Film 1, Canal + (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- New Zealand - Disney+ (1:00 pm on Monday, March 3)
- Nicaragua - Channel 9, 10 and 11 (8:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Norway - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Paraguay - Channel 9 in Asuncion and Affiliates (9:00 pm on Sunday, March 2)
- Philippines - Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Poland - Canal + (Poland), Player+, myCanal (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Portugal - RTP 1, RTP 2, Disney+ (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Romania - PRO TV, PRO CINEMA, VOYO (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Serbia - Radio Televizija Srbije (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Slovenia - SLO2, SLO1 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- South Africa - M-NET Movies 1, M-Net, DStv Stream, DStv Catch Up (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- South Korea - Disney+, TVN Limited, OCN, OCN Movies, OCN Movies 2, O Choice, Genie TV Mobile, Genie TV, LG U+TV, LG U+ Mobile TV, U Play (9:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Spain - Movistar Plus+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Singapore - Disney+ (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Sweden - Disney+ (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Switzerland - Disney+, SRF 1, SRF 2 (1:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Taiwan - TAIWAN TELEVISION, TTV General Entertainment (8:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Thailand - Disney+, True Visions (7:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Ukraine - SUSPILNE KULTURA (2:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- United Kingdom - ITV1, ITVX (12:00 am on Monday, March 3)
- Uruguay - Chanel 12 (9:00 9m on Sunday, March 2)
- Vietnam - K+, K+ CINE (7:00 am on Monday, March 3)
Presenters
The Oscars 2025 will be presented by Joe Alwyn, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Lily-Rose Depp, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Emma Stone, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.
Dave Bautista, Gal Gadot, Andrew Garfield, Samuel L. Jackson, Margaret Qualley, Alba Rohrwacher, Zoe Saldaña, and Rachel Zegler are the other presenters of the 97th annual Academy Awards.
Performers
Blackpink member LISA, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Queen Latifah, and RAYE will present showstopping performances at the annual award ceremony. The Los Angeles Master Chorale will feature a special performance at the glam event.
Nominees
The Spanish-language Netflix musical topped the nomination list with 13 nods, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 nominations each. Conclave and A Complete Unknown bagged eight nominations each. Here is the complete nomination list:
Best Picture
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Pérez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
Best Directing
- Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez
- Sean Baker for Anora
- Brady Corbet for The Brutalist
- Coralie Fargeat for The Substance
- James Mangold for A Complete Unknown
Best Actor In A Leading Role
- Adrien Brody for The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet for A Complete Unknown
- Colman Domingo for Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes for Conclave
- Sebastian Stan for The Apprentice
Best Actress In A Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo for Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison for Anora
- Demi Moore for The Substance
Best Actor In A Supporting Role
- Yura Borisov for Anora
- Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
- Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
- Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
- Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice
Best Actress In A Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown
- Ariana Grande for Wicked
- Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
- Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
- Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
Best Adapted Screenplay
- A Complete Unknown, James Mangold, and Jay Cocks
- Conclave, Peter Straughan
- Emilia Pérez, and Jacques Audiard in collaboration with Thomas Bidegain, Léa Mysius, and Nicolas Livecchi
- Nickel Boys, RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes
- Sing Sing, Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar; Story by Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin and John "Divine G" Whitfield
Best Original Screenplay
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold
- A Real Pain, Jesse Eisenberg
- September 5, Moritz Binder and Tim Fehlbaum and co-written by Alex David
- The Substance, Coralie Fargeat
Best Costume Design
- A Complete Unknown, Arianne Phillips
- Conclave, Lisy Christl
- Gladiator II, Janty Yates, and Dave Crossman
- Nosferatu, Linda Muir
- Wicked, Paul Tazewell
Best Makeup And Hairstyling
- A Different Man, Mike Marino, David Presto and Crystal Jurado
- Emilia Pérez, Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier and Jean-Christophe Spadaccini
- Nosferatu, David White, Traci Loader and Suzanne Stokes-Munton
- The Substance, Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon and Marilyne Scarselli
- Wicked, Frances Hannon, Laura Blount and Sarah Nuth
Best Original Score
- The Brutalist, Daniel Blumberg
- Conclave, Volker Bertelmann
- Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
- Wicked, John Powell and Stephen Schwartz
- The Wild Robot, Kris Bowers
Best Live-Action Short Film
- A Lien
- Anuja
- I'm Not a Robot
- The Last Ranger
- The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Animated Short Film
- Beautiful Men
- In the Shadow of the Cypress
- Magic Candies
- Wander to Wonder
- Yuck!
Best Production Design
- The Brutalist, Production Design: Judy Becker; Set Decoration: Patricia Cuccia
- Conclave, Production Design: Suzie Davies; Set Decoration: Cynthia Sleiter
- Dune: Part Two, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- Nosferatu, Production Design: Craig Lathrop; Set Decoration: Beatrice Brentnerová
- Wicked, Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
Best Cinematography
- The Brutalist, Lol Crawley
- Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser
- Emilia Pérez, Paul Guilhaume
- Maria, Ed Lachman
- Nosferatu, Jarin Blaschke
Best Film Editing
- Anora, Sean Baker
- The Brutalist, David Jancso
- Conclave, Nick Emerson
- Emilia Pérez, Juliette Welfling
- Wicked, Myron Kerstein
Best Original Song
- Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late. Music and Lyrics by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt and Bernie Taupin
- El Mal from Emilia Pérez. Music by Clément Ducol and Camille; Lyric by Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
- Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez. Music and Lyric by Camille and Clément Ducol
- Like A Bird from Sing Sing. Music and Lyric by Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada
- The Journey from The Six Triple Eight. Music and Lyrics by Diane Warren
Best Documentary Feature Film
- Black Box Diaries
- No Other Land
- Porcelain War
- Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
- Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short Film
- Death by Numbers
- I Am Ready, Warden
- Incident
- Instruments of a Beating Heart
- The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Best International Feature Film
- Brazil, I'm Still Here
- Denmark, The Girl With the Needle
- France, Emilia Pérez
- Germany, The Seed of the Sacred Fig
- Latvia, Flow
Best Animated Feature Film
- Flow
- Inside Out 2
- Memoir of a Snail
- Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
- The Wild Robot
Best Sound
- A Complete Unknown, Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey, and David Giammarco
- Dune: Part Two, Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett and Doug Hemphill
- Emilia Pérez, Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Devoldère, Maxence Dussère, Cyril Holtz and Niels Barletta
- Wicked, Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson and John Marquis
- The Wild Robot, Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo, and Leff Lefferts
Best Visual Effects
- Alien: Romulus, Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin and Shane Mahan
- Better Man, Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft and Peter Stubbs
- Dune: Part Two, Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, and Gerd Nefzer
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, and Rodney Burke
- Wicked, Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk and Paul Corbould