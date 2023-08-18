Six Tourists Arrested for Allegedly Gang-Raping 18-Year-Old Woman at Spanish Resort and Filming the Assault

A group of five French tourists and one Swiss tourist have been arrested following allegations of gang-raping an 18-year-old British woman at a popular tourist spot in Spain. According to police, a judge in the capital Palma found that there were video clips of the alleged rape on at least one of the suspects' phones.

The alleged victim met the suspected rapists on Monday night, following which she went to the hotel room of one of the suspects. According to the statement from the police press office in Mallorca, she reportedly claims to have been sexually assaulted by the group of six in that hotel room.

Horror Holiday

The woman claims that she was sexually assaulted by all six men. The Civil Guard arrived at the hotel after receiving a distress call from the hotel's security personnel who discovered the young woman crying and in a state of distress.

The police then quickly arrested the suspects, all of whom are aged over 20. Police also said a judge on the case found video clips of the alleged rape on at least one of the suspects' phones.

The alleged victim was immediately given medical attention and counseling support. In the first photographs of the six men, one of the suspects is seen with his head lowered and staring at the ground while being escorted into a court in Palma while handcuffed by a Civil Guard officer.

However, the other five suspects were all in the same clothing (shorts and t-shirts) they were arrested in. They made no effort to conceal their faces as they entered the court for a closed-door remand hearing. All six suspects were brought into the Palma court building handcuffed.

Despite the suspects being held in jail, no formal charges have been brought against them as of yet, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Neither the identities of the suspects nor of the alleged victim have been revealed, and no further details have been released.

Investigation On

As part of the ongoing investigation, police thoroughly examined the room where the alleged assault took place and analyzed CCTV footage from the hotel's entrance. Additionally, a medical professional checked the woman and reportedly found marks indicative of gripping on her arms.

This marks the second instance of an alleged gang rape involving tourists on the island within a span of weeks.

Earlier this month, a 21-year-old British woman told Greek authorities that she had been sexually assaulted by an Israeli man whom she had met at a nightclub in Athens. The young tourist was allegedly attacked at the man's home in the early hours of the previous week following a night out in the Keramikos area.

According to her statement to the police, during the assault, three of the man's friends suddenly emerged and proceeded to record her with their mobile phones. The woman alleged that the man continued to rape her despite her trying to flee.

After a struggle, she managed to escape from the property and reported the incident to the police. A case has been filed against the Israeli man on charges of rape.