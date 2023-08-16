Harrowing Video Captures Moment Crocodile Drags Woman into River Before Eating Her Alive in India as Onlookers Watch in Horror [GRAPHIC]

A woman was dragged into the water and then brutally killed by a giant crocodile before the reptile ate up the woman as onlookers watched in horror. The harrowing incident happened in the Jajpur district of the Indian state of Odisha on Wednesday. A chilling video of the deadly crocodile attack has since gone viral on social media.

The attack happened in broad daylight while the woman was bathing in the river. Later firefighters reached and retrieved the remains of the woman. The incident comes less than two months after a teen was attacked and eaten alive by a crocodile in the Indian state of Bihar.

Spine-Chilling Incident

According to reports, the victim, identified as 33-year-old Jyotsna Rai, had gone to the riverbanks to bathe when she was unexpectedly attacked by the crocodile that emerged from behind the bushes.

Despite her desperate attempts to flee, the crocodile eventually dragged her into the water. A harrowing video of the incident shows the crocodile feeding on the woman's body as horrified onlookers watched the gruesome scene unfold.

The video shows the crocodile opening its jaws and dragging the woman, while she tries to escape. The woman can be seen struggling as half her body is gripped in the jaws of the crocodile, while she struggles with her legs outside the reptile's mouth.

The struggle soon ends as the crocodile then takes the entire body into the waters. A local fire brigade conducted a search operation and recovered the woman's body from the river.

Deadly Crocodile Attacks

This is not an isolated incident when it comes to crocodile attacks causing the loss of innocent lives in the state. There have been previous cases highlighting the administration's inability to ensure the safety of local residents.

In a similar incident that took place in June, a woman was dragged into a pond by a crocodile in Odisha's Kendrapara district, resulting in her tragic death.

The victim, Sita Das, was washing dishes in the pond when she was unexpectedly attacked by the crocodile. Concerned when she didn't return home, her family contacted the fire department, fearing the worst. Following an extensive search, Sita's body was found in the nearby pond.

In another distressing incident, a 10-year-old boy named Ashutosh Acharya was also targeted by a crocodile in Nimpur village of Odisha's Kendrapara district. The attack happened right in front of his mother and sister. Tragically, Ashutosh's mutilated body was found in the river the next day.

Crocodile attacks in Odisha's Kendrapara district has been a prime cause of panic among locals. In June, at least three people were killed by the deadly reptile in just 16 days.

"Despite such incidents, the local administration is not taking our problems seriously and making an effort to solve our problem. We have had to depend on rivers due to water scarcity for the last few years. As a result, many precious lives are lost. We demand a permanent solution to the problem," a Kendrapara resident Subas Tarai told News18 at the time.