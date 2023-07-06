Elizabeth Tsurkov: Israeli-Russian Princeton University Student Who Vanished 3 Months Ago During Iraq Trip is Being Held Hostage by Iran-Backed Militia Group

A Princeton University student who went missing three months ago is alive and is being held hostage in Iraq by an Iran-backed militia, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has revealed. Elizabeth Tsurkov, 36, an Israeli-Russian researcher who went missing in late March, is currently believed to be held by the Shiite group Kataeb Hezbollah or Hezbollah Brigades.

In 2009, the United States government designated the influential group Kataeb Hezbollah or Hezbollah Brigades as a terrorist organization. This classification was attributed to their strong affiliation with Iran and their involvement in activities considered as supporting terrorism. Netanyahu's office however did not specify what the group's demands were.

Hostage Situation

According to Netanyahu's office, Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian academic with dual citizenship, is confirmed to be alive and they "hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being."

The leader and founder of the group Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was killed in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's international airport in January 2020. This strike also resulted in the death of General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and a key figure in Iran's military alliances in the region.

Elizabeth Tsurkov is known for her expertise in the Middle East, particularly war-torn Syria. Her work on regional affairs has led to frequent citations in international media. Tsurkov last Twitter on March 21.

According to DailyMail.com, Elizabeth Tsurkov is a fellow at the New Lines Institute, a think tank based in Washington, D.C.

Her colleague, Hassan Hassan, who serves as the editor-in-chief of New Lines Magazine, told his co-workers that Tsurkov was abducted in Iraq on March 29. Prior to her disappearance, some of her colleagues had been in contact with her just a few days earlier.

The circumstances surrounding her kidnapping and her current status remain uncertain.

"We could not believe the news, knowing what Iraq is like for any scholar or researcher in recent years," he said.

"But there is hope that she will be released through negotiations."

Hassan said that they have sought help from American and foreign officials, including those at Princeton University, where Tsurkov is pursuing her doctorate.

They have requested support in efforts to secure her release. Moreover, despite Tsurkov not being a U.S. citizen, they have urged the United States government to be involved in the efforts to ensure her safe return.

Netanyahu said that Tsurkov is a researcher who visited Iraq on her Russian passport, "at her own initiative pursuant to work on her doctorate and academic research on behalf of Princeton University."

As Israel and Iraq do not maintain diplomatic relations, it is improbable that Elizabeth Tsurkov would have used her Israeli passport to enter Iraq. Official travel between the two countries is typically not feasible. Consequently, the specifics of Tsurkov's entry into Iraq remain uncertain.

Lost in Iraq

A senior official from Kataeb Hezbollah, the group allegedly involved in Elizabeth Tsurkov's kidnapping, chose not to provide any comments regarding the matter.

Following the U.S.-led invasion in 2003, Iran gained significant influence in Iraq, becoming a major power broker. It has supported Shiite groups and militias that have exerted considerable control in the country.

As of yet, there has been no official statement from Iraq concerning Tsurkov's disappearance.

Several days after she went missing, a local website reported that Iraqi authorities had detained an Iranian citizen suspected of being involved in her abduction.

According to reports, the website said that the woman was abducted from the Karradah neighborhood in central Baghdad. Moreover, it was mentioned that the Iranian embassy in the Iraqi capital was pressing for the release of the detained Iranian man and seeking his deportation to Iran.

Additionally, Iraqi activists shared a copy of an Iranian man's passport, alleging his involvement in the kidnapping incident.

Netanyahu's office said Tsurkov's case is being handled by the "relevant parties in the State of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov's security and well-being."

Israel considers Iran as its biggest enemy, citing factors such as Iran's hostile rhetoric, backing of militant organizations like Hezbollah in Lebanon, and suspicions regarding its nuclear program. Iran, however, denies allegations from Western countries regarding its pursuit of a nuclear weapon.

It is worth noting that just prior to the killings of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani, the U.S. military conducted strikes in Iraq and Syria that resulted in the deaths of 25 members of Kataeb Hezbollah, the group allegedly involved in the current situation with Elizabeth Tsurkov.