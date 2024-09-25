Shots Fired at Kamala Harris' Campaign Office in Arizona, Raising Concerns, as Cops Launch Probe

Shots were fired into Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign office in Tempe, Arizona, authorities said on Tuesday. Staff members at the Democratic Party's coordinated campaign office contacted Tempe Police on Monday after finding what appeared to be bullet holes in the front windows of the office.

Police said that this was the second shooting in just two weeks, with the previous incident occurring just after midnight on September 16, when the office's front windows were hit by either a BB gun or a pellet gun. Police have launched an investigation and are trying to find out if the crime was committed by a single person or a gang of people.

Now an Attack on a Democrat's Office

"No one was inside the office during the overnight hours, but this raises concerns about the safety of those who work in that building, as well as those nearby," Public Information Officer Sgt. Ryan Cook said.

The Tempe Police Department said that officers are currently exploring all potential motives for the shooting and are reviewing the evidence gathered so far as part of the investigation.

The department is treating the incident as a property crime since no one was inside the building when the shooting occurred.

However, authorities are also taking extra precautions to protect Democratic workers and people in the surrounding area. Local news footage showed two bullet holes in a door and two more in the office windows.

According to NBC News, this office is one of only 18 field locations for the Harris campaign in Arizona and is also used by staffers working on local Senate and House campaigns.

"We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene, and are fortunate no one was present or injured," said Sean McEnerney, Arizona Democratic Party's coordinated campaign manager.

Concerns Grow Ahead of Election

Democratic Congressman Greg Stanton also conveyed his "a debt of gratitude for each and every campaign staff member, volunteer and canvasser who works out of this critical campaign office."

"It's unnerving, but with just 42 days until the end of this election, it won't stop the important work from getting done," he wrote on X.

The shooting comes just days before the vice president is anticipated to campaign visit to the crucial swing state.

Harris is scheduled to return to Arizona this Friday, marking her first visit since she held a packed rally in Glendale on August 9, where she outlined her strategy for strengthening border security and establishing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

According to two people familiar with her itinerary, Harris is also contemplating a stop at the southern border during her visit on Friday, as reported by NBC News.