Obama Raps With Eminem at Kamala Harris Rally in Detroit as Trump Ridicules Rival Calling Him 'Exhausted'

Donald Trump took an aggressive stance and slammed Barack Obama on Tuesday for campaigning on behalf of Kamala Harris, even going so far as to refer to the former president as a "j**k." Obama, 63, caught everyone off guard when he performed Eminem's "Lose Yourself" during a rally in Detroit on Tuesday night, in front of Harris supporters.

However, Trump took the opportunity and went after Obama, claiming that the former president appeared completely "exhausted" and was indifferent toward the country's well-being. "I think he's a real jerk because I watched him campaign over the last couple of days," Trump told his supporters at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Trump Slams Obama

"Over the last couple of days, I watched him campaign, what a divider he is. He divided this country, he couldn't care less, him and his little group of people. He was terrible."

Trump claimed that the 44th president started campaigning for Harris because "she's incapable of campaigning on her own."

The 52-year-old Detroit native proudly introduced Obama at the rally after publicly backing the Democratic presidential nominee. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me," Eminem told the crowd, "and going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever."

The "Without Me" rapper emphasized the importance of "using your voice" and urged both the audience and viewers at home to cast their votes on November 5. "I also think, people shouldn't be afraid to express their opinions," he explained, adding that no one should live in a world fearing retribution for their beliefs.

However, the Republican candidate alleged that an "exhausted" Obama was brought onto the Democratic campaign trail solely to draw larger crowds.

"The reason they bring him out, and other people (is because) no one goes to these rallies so they bring in these so-called stars, and what happens is these stars get a little bit of crowds, they don't get crowds like this," Trump told his rally-goers.

"They bring him out because they need help because (Harris) can not talk for more than 15 minutes."

Eminem Supports Harris

Eminem voiced his support for Trump's rival. "I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld," Eminem shared, before bringing out his hype man Obama.

While the 15-time Grammy winner maintained a serious tone during his rally appearance, No. 44 took a different approach.

Obama took the stage with high energy, smiling as he praised Eminem before breaking into his spontaneous performance.

"I don't usually get nervous," he told the audience, "but I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem."

At that moment, Obama deviated from the script, skillfully weaving the 2002 lyrics of "Lose Yourself" into his speech. "My palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy. Vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti," Obama rapped as the crowd cheered.

Obama went on to rap portions of the rest of the first verse, and although the audience seemed to enjoy it, his performance received mixed reactions on social media.

"Obama, trying to rap is probably the most cringe thing I've ever seen in my life. Nothing was funny about it. Nothing was charming. Nothing was charisma. There is NOTHING there . It was bland. Nothing was there," one person tweeted.

"Obama rapping but it's over the Eminem beat," wrote another user.