Six Girls, One as Young as One Year Old, Killed in Tennessee Highway Crash after Car Hits Shoulder Barrier and Flips

Six young girls were killed on Sunday mornings when the car they were traveling in flipped over after hitting a barrier on a Tennessee highway. A red Toyota Camry carrying two parents and six children abruptly left the road close to exit 24 on I-24 West in Robertson County around 2 am, according to authorities.

According to WSMV, the car struck a shoulder barrier, flipped over, and the mom and children were thrown out as it rolled. The children were pronounced dead at the spot, while the mom was airlifted to a nearby hospital. The man was sent to a different hospital. The conditions of the adults weren't immediately reported.

Deadly Crash

The names of the victims have not yet been made revealed. However, Brent Dyer, director of emergency services for the county, said they range in age from just 1 year old to 18 years old.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said that it was looking into the cause of the collision and has launched an investigation. No one was able to immediately identify the victims.

An official report stated that the wrecked pickup vehicle was also at the scene of the crash. A Robertson County Emergency Medical Services statement read:

"A total of four Advanced Life Support ambulances responded to this scene and one helicopter/air ambulance. Initial arriving units worked quickly to search for, assess and triage the total nine patients involved.

"Only one other vehicle was involved. The vehicle was a car that was found upside down with very extensive damage.

"Another adult male was ambulatory on the scene and reported to responders that he had been in this car. This man was stable with what appeared to be minor injuries at that time."

Investigation On

The collision occurred close to exit 24 on I-24 West in Robertson County, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced that it would be looking into what really happened and how the car hit the barrier.

According to them, the car struck a concrete divider on the roadside just below a bridge. It is not known if the car was at high speed and if the driver lost control and hit the concrete barrier.

The pickup truck came to a stop a half-mile down the road, and police said it was still unclear if it had been involved in the tragic car accident.

Officials kept the highway closed between exits 19 and 24 as the investigation continues. More details are awaited in the horrific incident.