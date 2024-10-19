Sinwar's Chilling Letters to Son Uncovered: Hamas Leader Taught 10-Year-Old to Hate Israel

Israeli troops found letters from Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader, during a search of homes near where he was killed. According to reports, these letters included exchanges between Sinwar and his 10-year-old son, in which the terrorist leader attempted to instill hatred for Israel. Channel 12 reported on Friday that Sinwar wrote multiple sermons to his son condemning Israel. The child, in response, reportedly drew images of dead Israeli soldiers and asked when the war would end.

Sinwar was responsible for orchestrating the brutal October 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Around 3,000 Hamas-led terrorists broke through the Gaza border, killing 1,200 people in their homes, communities, and even at a music festival. Additionally, 251 people were taken hostage and transported to Gaza, where 97 remain captive, which ignited the ongoing conflict.

Israeli troops killed Sinwar on Wednesday during a military operation in Rafah, southern Gaza. He had fled there from Khan Younis. During the encounter, soldiers discovered crucial intelligence documents, along with NIS 40,000 (about $10,760) and a fake ID in Sinwar's possession.

Sinwar spent 23 years in an Israeli prison after being convicted of murdering Palestinians he believed were collaborating with Israel. He was released in October 2011 as part of a prisoner swap deal in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, who had been kidnapped by Hamas in 2006. More than 1,000 prisoners were released in the exchange.

After his release, Sinwar married Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar, a 31-year-old woman. The couple had three children, though the names and current status of his children are not publicly known.

Sinwar's death marks a major milestone in the ongoing conflict, as Israeli forces continue their efforts to target key Hamas leaders in the wake of the October 7 attack. His killing is seen as part of Israel's broader mission to weaken Hamas' leadership and dismantle its operational capabilities.

The discovery of the letters highlights the influence Sinwar attempted to wield within his family, even trying to pass down his ideology to his young son. For Israeli troops, the intelligence they recovered is expected to provide further insight into Hamas' internal communications and strategies, which could prove useful in future operations against the organization.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas remains ongoing, with hostilities showing no signs of abating as both sides engage in military operations.