First Male Rape Survivor Recounts "Laughing and Celebrating" Hamas Militants During October 7 Attack

On October 7, 2023, Hamas militants launched a deadly attack on Israel, resulting in nearly 1,200 deaths and multiple hostages taken. Allegations of sexual crimes have surfaced, with investigations revealing that people were raped and abused by the militants.

Victim "D" Shares Harrowing Experience

A male victim, identified only as "D," has come forward to share his traumatic experience at the Supernova music festival, one of the attack sites. Speaking to local Channel 12, D recounted the sexual assault he and others endured. He described how the Nukhba unit massacred, kidnapped, and raped innocent festival-goers. To protect his identity, his face was not shown, and his voice was distorted.

Details of the Assault

D detailed the brutal assault, explaining how he was pinned to the ground, stripped, and humiliated. "They take off your clothes, laugh at you, humiliate you, spit at you," he said. He recalled the militants "laughing and celebrating" amid the chaos, intoxicated and wielding pistols and knives. The assault ceased only when other militants ordered them to continue their terrorist activities.

Impact and Aftermath

Nearly 360 people lost their lives at the Supernova music festival, with many more taken hostage. D, who was eventually rescued by the Israel Defense Forces, now struggles with the aftermath of the assault. "I take a lot, a lot of showers, to get all that energy off me, everything that happened," he shared.

Lawsuit Against the State

D is among over 100 survivors who have filed a lawsuit against the state, seeking more than $137 million in government support. They argue that the attack has left them unable to resume their normal lives. The Israeli police are collecting survivor statements to document the scope of sexual assaults committed by Hamas. A recent United Nations report also found evidence of conflict-related sexual violence during the October 7 attacks, including rape and gang rape at multiple locations. The report indicates that hostages also endured sexual abuse.