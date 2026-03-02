Sinners Star Delroy Lindo Improvises Acceptance Speech at Actor Awards 2026 After Teleprompter Mishap

Sinners star Delroy Lindo reportedly had to improvise his acceptance speech during the Actor Awards 2026 on Sunday (March 1) due to a teleprompter issue. The British-born American actor took the stage with co-stars Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Miles Caton, Buddy Guy, Hailee Steinfeld, Omar Miller, and Jack O'Connell.

After receiving the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the 32nd annual awards ceremony, the actor began his speech by stating that there was supposed to be a teleprompter somewhere, but he couldn't see it. So, Lindo was forced to improvise his acceptance speech during the 32nd annual award ceremony.

"I'm supposed to speak on behalf of our cast. There's supposed to be a teleprompter somewhere, but I don't see it. So I'm just gonna speak," the Sinners star said, adding, "We're all anointed to be a part of this incredible journey created by the genius Ryan Coogler. We brought ourselves. We brought our hearts, we brought our souls. We brought our spirits to this endeavor and to be recognized by you all....Thank you doesn't come anywhere near to encompassing what we feel, the gratitude."

In between his speech, Lindo said he was being asked to wrap up. Pointing to the camera, the actor said he was being asked to cut his speech short, but he continued his speech and thanked everybody for their love and support.

"They're telling me to wrap up. I'm not gonna wrap up. From the bottom of our hearts, to the bottom of your hearts, thank you so much for everything. God bless y'all," the Sinners star concluded.

The horror film written, directed, and produced by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler received two awards at the 32nd annual awards ceremony. Apart from the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award, the thriller also bagged the Best Male Actor in a Leading Role. Actor Michael B. Jordan received the award for his dual role as the Smokestack Twins -- Elijah "Smoke" Moore and Elias "Stack" Moore.

Actor Awards 2026, presented by SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), took place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 1) from 8:00 pm EST. The award show was streamed live on Netflix worldwide. It was hosted by actress Kristen Bell.

The winners were announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities, including Allison Janney, Andy Garcia, Angela Kinsey, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, Connor Storrie, Christoph Waltz, Damian Lewis, Damson Idris, Delroy Lindo, Ellie Kemper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jacob Elordi, Janelle James, Jenna Fischer, Jenna Ortega, Jessie Buckley, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Stalter, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Mindy Kaling, Odessa A'Zion, Paul W. Downs, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Sean Astin, Sterling K. Brown, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Okonma, Viola Davis, Wunmi Mosaku, and Yerin Ha.