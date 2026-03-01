Actor Awards 2026: A Complete Guide to Hollywood's Fun Night

The Actor Awards 2026, which was formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, will take place on Sunday (March 1) at 8:00 pm EST.

The red carpet show, hosted by Scott Evans and Paige DeSorbo, will begin at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Iconic actor Harrison Ford will receive the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award during the annual award show, taking place at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 1).

People from different parts of the world, including Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, the UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the glam event live online on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Actor Awards 2026: Hong Kong - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Indonesia - 8:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Singapore - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Philippines - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Japan - 10:00 am on Monday (March 2)

South Korea - 10:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Malaysia - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Maldives - 6:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Myanmar - 7:30 am on Monday (March 2)

Taiwan - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Thailand - 8:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Australia - 12:00 noon on Monday (March 2)

India - 6:30 am on Monday (March 2)

Europe - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

UK - 1:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Vietnam - 8:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Brunei - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Cambodia - 8:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Laos - 8:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Macao - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Mongolia - 9:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Palau - 10:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Papua New Guinea - 11:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Solomon Islands - 12:00 noon on Monday (March 2)

Timor Leste - 10:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Canada - 8:00 pm on Sunday (March 1)

Brazil - 10:00 pm on Sunday (March 1)

Mexico - 7:00 pm on Sunday (March 1)

France - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Germany - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Italy - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Spain - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Sweden - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Netherlands - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

New Zealand - 2:00 pm on Monday (March 2)

Russia - 4:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Armenia - 5:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Azerbaijan - 5:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Belarus - 4:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Kazakhstan - 6:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Kyrgyzstan - 7:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Tajikistan - 6:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Uzbekistan - 6:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Georgia - 5:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Eastern Time - 8:00 pm

Central Time - 2:00 am on Monday (March 2)

Pacific Time - 5:00 pm

A Complete Guide to Actor Awards 2026:

Who is Hosting?

Actress Kristen Bell will host the 32nd annual award ceremony. Sharing her excitement about hosting the show for the third time, the Nobody Wants This star said she had a lot of fun hosting the show last year. According to the actress, the biggest challenge this year will be to avoid referring to the event as the SAG Awards.

"I had a freaking blast last year as host. I enjoy entertaining and hosting things, where I get to be a goofball in my own little show constructed around this prized award honor. Renaming it is a big thing to apply to the old processor. There's been a lot of slip-ups. But we politely correct each other when I say the SAG Awards. Nope, it's now called the Actor Awards," she told USA TODAY.

Who is Presenting?

The winners will be presented by a star-studded lineup of celebrities. Woody Harrelson will present the SAG-AFTRA Life Achievement Award to iconic actor Harrison Ford. The other presenters are Allison Janney, Andy Garcia, Angela Kinsey, Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Claire Danes, Connor Storrie, Christoph Waltz, Damian Lewis, Damson Idris, Delroy Lindo, Ellie Kemper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jacob Elordi, Janelle James, Jenna Fischer, Jenna Ortega, Jessie Buckley, Lisa Kudrow, Megan Stalter, Mia Goth, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Caton, Mindy Kaling, Odessa A'Zion, Paul W. Downs, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Paulson, Sean Astin, Sterling K. Brown, Teyana Taylor, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Okonma, Viola Davis, Wunmi Mosaku, and Yerin Ha.

Who is Nominated?

The nominees were announced on January 7 through a worldwide live stream by Heated Rivalry actor Connor Storrie and Abbott Elementary actress Janelle James. One Battle After Another topped the nomination list with seven nods, followed by Sinners with five nominations. Meanwhile, Frankenstein, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme also joined the nomination list with triple nominations.

The Studio led the nomination list in the television category with five nods, followed by The White Lotus and Adolescence with four nods each. The final seasons of Squid Game and Stranger Things were also nominated in the TV category.

Actor Awards 2026 Nomination List:

Film Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothee Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A'Zion, Marty Supreme

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

TV Categories

Cast Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Diplomat

Landman

The Pitt

Severance

The White Lotus

Cast Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Britt Lower, Severance

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Aimee Lou Wood, White Lotus

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This,

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series