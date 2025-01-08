Single's Inferno 4 Poster Introduces New Contestants; Trailer Teases Spicy Romantic Dates

With only a week left for the premiere of Single's Inferno 4, Netflix has released a new poster introducing the new contestants. The reality dating show will introduce six new contestants this season. The streaming giant also released a trailer, teasing spicy romantic dates between the participants.

Single's Inferno 4 will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday (January 14) and follow the new contestants searching for true love on the remote island.

The trailer shows things heating up between the participants during various game sessions. It features the shock and excitement of the commenters after watching the physical intimacy between the couples.

The promotional video takes viewers through the steamy and cozy night scenes between the contestants as they enjoy their special dates at Paradise. It hints at conflicts and confrontations between the contestants as they get entangled in romantic relationships.

Watch the Trailer Below:

The trailer captured the attention of several netizens. They shared their excitement about the new sequel online. Here are a few comments from the social media users:

Season 4 of Singles Inferno is coming soon... let's go.

Singles Inferno 4 next week, and then Transit Love another beginning the following week! I AM SO READY TO BE NOSY ABOUT OTHER PEOPLE'S LOVE STORY

Can they start rolling out the 2025 K-dramas like life is so boring? I'm at a point waiting for Singles Inferno 4.

Netflix finally released a teaser for Singles Inferno Season 4! The clips are so provocative.

I can't wait to be obsessed with Singles Inferno 4.. this show is the only thing that gets me through winter.

How to Watch?

People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the reality dating show with subtitles on Netflix.

Single's Inferno focuses on the lives of singles as they stay together in Inferno in hopes of beginning a new romantic relationship. If a contestant succeeds in pairing with another contestant, the couple can enjoy a stay in Paradise. The Paradise consists of lavish suites in various luxury hotels.