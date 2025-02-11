Single's Inferno Season 4 Ending, Episodes 11 and 12: How to Watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Single's Inferno season 4 episodes 11 and 12 will air on Netflix on Tuesday (February 11). The chapters will reveal the candidates' final decisions while focusing on the complicated romantic relationship between Yuk Jun Seo, Jeong Su, and Lee Si An. The viewers can expect to watch romantic tension between Kook Dong Ho and Kim Ah Rin.

People in Korea and other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the reality dating show with subtitles on Netflix.

Single's Inferno focuses on the lives of singles as they stay together in Inferno in hopes of beginning a new romantic relationship. If a contestant succeeds in pairing with another contestant, the couple can enjoy a stay in Paradise. The Paradise consists of lavish suites in various luxury hotels.

Here is everything about Single's Inferno season 4 episodes 11 and 12, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

The preview for this week teases romantic tension between Ah Rin and Dong Ho. The video shows Ah Rin feeling anxious after Dong Ho goes on a date with Hae Lin. The clip also teases the romantic tension between Tae Hwan and Ji Yeon. It shows Ji Yeon telling her roommates that she feels Tae Hwan is not genuine about his feelings for her.

Before the candidates reveal the final decision, they spend quality time with each contestant. In the finale, viewers can expect to see some surprising announcements.

Fans' Speculations

Dong Ho and Ah Rin are the only hope of Single's Inferno season 4, and if they didn't end up together, then this stupid dating show would not even have a single REAL connection.

Sian is not gonna choose Theo or Jun Seo. She's gonna select Su Jeong because that's her final pick from the beginning.

I hope Kim Taehwan and Bae Jiyeon get a happy ending (Single's Inferno 4)

Me nervously scrolling through Twitter tomorrow because the only way I am fully watching those last Episodes is if Arin and Dongho are endgames My entire week's mood depends on this.