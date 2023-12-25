'Hope They Make It On Top' - Single's Inferno 3 Casts Choi Min Ji, Lee Jin Seok Win Viewers' Hearts

Single's Inferno 3 episodes 6 and 7 will air on Tuesday (December 26). The chapters will focus on the love triangle between Choi Min Ji, Lee Jin Seok, and An Min Young. The preview shows Min Young grilling Jin Seok while they enjoy a meal with Yun Ha Jeong and Choi Min Ji. After watching the teaser video, the viewers curiously wait for the Korean reality show to find out what lies ahead for the cast members.

Min Ji and Jin Seok received support from the viewers after their first trip to paradise. Jin Seok, who was head over heels for Min Young, felt different after his first meeting with Min Ji. He had an open chat with the new cast member at the paradise. She won viewers' hearts with their interaction. The followers of this reality dating show are looking forward to the relationship between Choi Min Ji, Lee Jin Seok, and An Min Young.

Netizens shared their support for the new couple on various social media platforms. The messages ranged from "I hope he stays with her. The other girl did not appreciate him" and "I hope they make it on top. Their energy is on point" to "These have a mutual interest in each other" and "They are my favorite couple".

Netizens' Reactions

I hope he stays with her. She is a better fit. The other girl did not appreciate him.

They are a good match. I hope they stay together until the end.

I hope they make it on top. Their chemistry is on point.

At least, these two have mutual interests. Min Young was stringing him as a backup plan.

All right. I have seen enough of Min Young. I will be waiting patiently for her downfall.

Single's Inferno 3 Spoilers

The preview for this week shows Lee Jin Seok struggling to decide between Choi Min Ji and An Min Young. The girls fight for him in the video, which confuses him further. Will Jin Seok change his decision? Watch the reality dating show on Tuesday to find out what lies ahead for this contestant.

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.