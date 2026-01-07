Single's Inferno 5: Panelists, Contestants, Premiere, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Single's Inferno 5 will be back with a new set of contestants in the third week of January. Netflix's hit dating reality show will introduce seven new cast members in the new sequel. The followers of this program can look forward to watching bolder flirting wars and ultra-close physical contact in this season. According to producers Kim Jae Won, Kim Jung Hyun, and Park Su Ji, the fifth season will feature more protagonists than previous sequels.

With only a couple of weeks left for the premiere of Single's Inferno 5, Netflix has released a new poster and teaser, introducing the contestants and panelists. The poster features the striking visuals of all seven cast members of this season. It also introduces the tagline: "No cap on this flirting war."

"This season had more protagonists than any other. Instead of focusing the story on one or two standout participants, it felt more like a multi-cast film such as 'Love Actually,' with a wide range of characters each telling their own stories," the producers shared.

Meanwhile, the teaser focuses on the honest and straightforward approaches of each contestant. It hints at a dramatic story that can beat the scripted dramas, while featuring romance and unexpected twists. The video shows panelists, Hong Jin Kyung, Lee Da Hee, Hanhae, Kyuhyun, and Dex exclaiming, "Season 5 is wild."

Jin Kyung said he enjoyed watching the change in each participant's inner lives within a fixed period of time during their stay in the limited settings of Inferno and Paradise. Da Hee said season 5 participants express themselves fairly, quickly, and confidently rather than hiding their feelings or playing hard to get.

Kyuhyun teased that the bold behaviors of the cast members are the key points for this season. He spilled about a new mission that was introduced this season. According to him, the mission had a big impact on the emotions of each contestant. Dex spoke about the diversity of each participant. He said the hard-to-read contestants will make viewers guess the love interest of each participant through the final episode.

Single's Inferno 5 will premiere on Netflix on Tuesday (January 20).