American singer and songwriter Justin Townes Earle died at the age of 38 on August 23. The acclaimed singer was the son of veteran musician Steve Earle. Born in Nashville, Earle was known for his journey in the US music scene with local band. In his short-lived career, Justin Townes Earle had released eight albums. The country-rock renegade Steve Earle's son was honored twice at the Americana Music awards for his work. The singer's demise was confirmed through his official Facebook page on Sunday.

A statement released on the singer's official Instagram handle read: "It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin. So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin." According to reports in a leading media website, the reason of his death is yet unknown.

Career in Music

In 2007, Justin Townes Earle released his first EP 'Yuma'. The following year, the singer was signed by 'Bloodshot' for his full-length debut 'The Good Life'. The Americana Music Association honored him in 2009 with an award in the category of 'new and emerging artist of the year'. His wonderful renditions like 'Nothing's Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me No' was listed at number 37 on Rolling Stone's top 50 list of albums in 2012. His last album titled, 'The Saint of Lost Causes', was released last year.

Drug and Alcohol Abuse

The American Music Award winner struggled with his addiction to drug and alcohol throughout his life. Reportedly, the singer had survived five heroin overdoses even before he was 21 years old. Due to his drug abuse, he got fired from his father's band called 'The Duke'.

Meanwhile, Justin Townes Earle is survived by his wife Jenn Marie and daughter Etta St. James, who was born in July 2017.