British YouTuber and OnlyFans model Lauren Alexis in a scandalous tweet on social media said that she wouldn't mind being choked. Did she mean choked to death or is it her way to grab the attention of her fans? Well, the diva is well-known for her scandalous social media posts.

Lauren Alexis has been one of the most popular celebrities, who runs her own YouTube channel wowing her fans with contents on various interesting and trending topics. The diva left her fans in shock with her latest post on Twitter that read, "I wouldn't mind being choked rn."

Alexis Known for Her Scandalous Posts

Sharing some of the hot and sizzling photos and videos on her official YouTube channel, the young modeling sensation has managed to create a huge fan base. Recently, the diva shared a hot photo on her Instagram handle which made millions of heads turn.

Unlike other celebrities, Lauren Alexis isn't shy showing off her perky derriere on social media. Her YouTube videos often show Lauren flaunting her assets and chiseled figure. The picture garnered millions of views and likes within a short period of time. Lauren has won millions of hearts worldwide for her smoking videos and social media uploads. Last week, in another sizzling photo, the diva rocked a pink crop top paired with denim shorts showing off her long legs.

With a beautiful green backdrop in the picture, Lauren Alexis gave a sultry pose in front of the camera only to woo her fans. Her revealing crop top that barely covered her assets attracted not only her male fans but many young female fans as well.

Lauren Alexis Dating Life

The 21-year-old modeling sensation has been open about her love life. According to CelebsCouples, Lauren Alexis had only one relationship previously, however, she did not get engaged. Her relationship status is currently single.

Meanwhile, Lauren Alexis' eye-popping picture has gone viral on the internet soon after it was uploaded by the YouTube sensation. Lauren is a die-hard entertainer when it comes to creating content on social media. She is available on every available creative platform today and has more than a million followers.