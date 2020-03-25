Japanese veteran comedian Ken Shimura, aged 70, has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The news was revealed by his agent on Wednesday.

The veteran Japanese celebrity Shimura, known for performing as popular characters including Baka Tonosama, which means stupid lord, as well as Henna Ojisan, meaning strange uncle, is the first Japanese entertainer who publically announced that he is now infected by the Novel Coronavirus.

He fell sick just a few days ago and was diagnosed with pneumonia initially. As per the sources familiar with the matter, Shimura is believed to have developed mild symptoms for COVID-19

He was scheduled to start working in April on a movie based on the book called "The Name Above the Title."

Celebrities attacked by Coronavirus

The Spiderman actor, aged 51, Daniel Dae Kim and Game of Thrones actress Indira Verma recently revealed that they tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Earlier another GOT actor, Kristofer Hivju, the "Thor" star Idris Elba, as well as Hollywood legend Tom Hanks and his wife also became the victim of the Novel Coronavirus.

This list also includes the name of the "Quantum Of Solace" actress Olga Kurylenko, who recently announced that she made a complete recovery after being struck by COVID-19.

Japan Coronavirus

As of now in Japan, 1,193 people were infected by the Novel Coronavirus which killed 43 people in the country. It should be noted that as per the recent agreement between International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, the 2020 Summer Olympics which was supposed to take place in Tokyo, has been postponed from the original start date of July 24.

IOC said in a press statement on Tuesday, March 24 that "In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021, to safeguard the health of the athletes, everybody involved in the Olympic Games and the international community."