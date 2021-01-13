The Vagabond, Korean Odyssey star Lee Seung Gi has turned 34. Popularity of the South Korean singer and actor has grown multifold over the years. He is currently one of Korea's hallyu stars. His latest drama Vagabond had created a record as over 1.78 million viewers watched the action thriller nationwide. The drama also starring Bae Suzy recorded the highest ratings in its time slot across all public broadcast networks.

Lee Seung Gi has a huge fan base and is also popular as a host apart from being a singer and actor. Currently, he started this year with script reading of his upcoming tvN drama Mouse [working title] along with Lee Hee Joon and Kyung Soo Jin. On the occasion of birthday, here are lesser-known facts about Lee Seung Gi.

1. Debuted at The Age of 17 With 'PSY' Song

Lee Seung Gi debuted as a singer at the age of 17. He entered the Kpop world with a ballad Because You're My Girl in 2004. The song was written and composed by PSY of Gangnam Style fame. This song was about a young man falling in love with an older woman. He won best newcomer award in various music award ceremonies. He still treasures his relationship with PSY.

2. Well-Versed in Three Languages

Lee Sung Gi is trilingual. The singer-actor is fluent in Korean, English and Japanese languages. He is quite popular in Japan too. He is said to have started studying Japanese since high school. His English speaking skills awed Korean audience when the variety show Sisters Over Flowers was aired.

3. All-Rounder as Student

Just like he excels as a singer, actor and host, Lee Sung Gi was an all-rounder as a student. He was good in academics as well as in sports and arts. He was even elected as the school president. He loved to play soccer. In addition, he became a vocalist of a rock band in high school. His skills were noticed by veteran singer Lee Sun Hee. She trained him for two years before his debut with the successful ballad.

4. What made him a Hallyu Star?

Seung Gi debuted as an actor in 2006 with The Infamous Chil Sisters. But he got his stardom in 2009 when he was cast in one of the lead roles in the drama Brilliant Legacy. This drama recorded massive viewership rating of 47.1 percent. He won various awards including "Most Popular Actor" and "Best Couple" with co-star Han Hyo Joo for this drama.

5. Won Grand Prize For Hosting

Singer-actor Lee Seung Gi won the Grand Prize or Daesang for his hosting skills. He was honored with the top award at the 2018 SBS Entertainment Awards ceremony. The program that got him this award was Master in the House.

6. What is His Favorite Staple Food?

Lee Seung Gi is known as a foodie. But he is concerned about fitness and does not overeat. His favorite staple food is rice. In one of the shows, the actor was seen admitting, "I like rice very much, it's essential to me". One of his favorite kitchen appliances is rice cooker!

7. Lee Seung Gi's Cooking Skills

Lee Seung Gi loves to cook. He has learnt to cook Korean, Japanese and Chinese dishes. He has also attended baking classes. Lee Seung Gi cooks for his friends when he invites them home.

8. Performed Stunts Without Body Double in Vagabond

Lee Seung Gi performed 90 percent of stunts in the action-packed 2019 thriller Vagabond. He starred as a stuntman in the drama. Apart from stunts his chemistry with Bae Suzy was also much talked about.

9. Face of Gong Cha in 11 countries

Lee Seung Gi is the ambassador of Gong Cha. He is the face of the bubble tea product in 11 countries including Singapore.

10. Exemplary soldier

Lee Seung Gi served in the Special Warfare Command Unit during his mandatory military service. He enlisted on February 1, 2016 and was discharged on October 31, 2017. He not only excelled in rigorous physical training, but also was commended as an exemplary soldier in the Special Forces. This training was not easy for Seung Gi as he is scared of heights. It is said that Seung Gi was successful in getting PSY and IU to perform during a military concert.