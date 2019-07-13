New devices and systems have been introduced to help the people who struggle due to road traffic and it is a part of Singapore's Smart Mobility 2030.

There are some technologies, which have been introduced to help the citizens of the Republic and to manage the road traffic, as well as to keep the roads safe. It should be noted that these technologies are currently on trial and Singaporeans can try these for their convenience.

What is "Smart Mobility 2030?" Since the population of the vehicles have increased in Singapore, the country is currently facing new transportation challenges, which also includes the changes in social, economic and technological landscapes. So to make the travel experience more comfortable, transportation technologies applications and solutions have been introduced. Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Intelligent Transportation Society Singapore (ITSS) have jointly developed Smart Mobility 2030. As per LTA, "Smart Mobility 2030 outlines the broad strategies that are essential for the successful implementation of ITS initiatives and charts the key focal areas to meet transport challenges in a systematic and coordinated manner for a smarter future urban mobility."

Here is what the motorists or pedestrians should know about these new technologies.

There are new cameras, installed in December last year to catch the motorists red-handed while breaking traffic rules. It can calculate the average speed of the vehicle and has been installed in a four kilometres stretch of Tanah Merah Coast Road.

As per the police, the road, which has a speed limit of 70 km/h was chosen to install the system because it is susceptible to speeding and illegal racing. The cameras will detect the average speed of the vehicles which enter and exit the enforcement zone.

A new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system based on technology is expected to replace all the gantry system which is almost two decades old from 2020.

Under the new system, the motorists, who are now paying a flat fee once they enter an ERP zone, will be charged according to the distance they travel.

It should be noted that under this new technology, LTA is now considering the possibility of off-peak car users only needing to pay for the use of the vehicle what they use for a shorter period of time.

Instead of n-Vehicle Unit (IU), a new On-Board Unit (OBU) can be used to pay for the parking as well as checkpoint tolls and usage of off-peak cars electronically.

The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera systems are meant to aid authorities in enforcement by vehicle number plates with greater accuracy. Even a new Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) beacon will be installed in terms of accuracy for navigation systems.

The equipment will also be attached to the vehicles and deployed in areas such as Tuas South from April this year.