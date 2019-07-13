New devices and systems have been introduced to help the people who struggle due to road traffic and it is a part of Singapore's Smart Mobility 2030.
There are some technologies, which have been introduced to help the citizens of the Republic and to manage the road traffic, as well as to keep the roads safe. It should be noted that these technologies are currently on trial and Singaporeans can try these for their convenience.
Here is what the motorists or pedestrians should know about these new technologies.
- There are new cameras, installed in December last year to catch the motorists red-handed while breaking traffic rules. It can calculate the average speed of the vehicle and has been installed in a four kilometres stretch of Tanah Merah Coast Road.
As per the police, the road, which has a speed limit of 70 km/h was chosen to install the system because it is susceptible to speeding and illegal racing. The cameras will detect the average speed of the vehicles which enter and exit the enforcement zone.
- A new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) system based on technology is expected to replace all the gantry system which is almost two decades old from 2020.
Under the new system, the motorists, who are now paying a flat fee once they enter an ERP zone, will be charged according to the distance they travel.
It should be noted that under this new technology, LTA is now considering the possibility of off-peak car users only needing to pay for the use of the vehicle what they use for a shorter period of time.
Instead of n-Vehicle Unit (IU), a new On-Board Unit (OBU) can be used to pay for the parking as well as checkpoint tolls and usage of off-peak cars electronically.
- The Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) camera systems are meant to aid authorities in enforcement by vehicle number plates with greater accuracy. Even a new Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC) beacon will be installed in terms of accuracy for navigation systems.
The equipment will also be attached to the vehicles and deployed in areas such as Tuas South from April this year.
- A new smart traffic light control system, which in a trial period now, is expected to reduce the waiting time of the travellers by detecting the presence of vehicles and pedestrians. With the help of artificial intelligence and predictive capabilities, the developers have created the new traffic light algorithms for smoother traffic and pedestrian flow.
- The Green Link Determining (GLIDE) system controls all traffic signals and allocates green time based on traffic volume. Means, wherever a vehicle is detected by the wire sensors, the system will adjust the traffic light accordingly.
- TrafficScan, which is believed to be very helpful for the drivers. This technology uses taxis to equip with GPS which give information such as their location and speed. Then through this data average traffic speeds are calculated along with road details and provide information on the OneMotoring portal to help the motorists.