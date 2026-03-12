Singapore's Billionaire Count Rises to 55 in 2026, Semiconductor Tycoon Jason Chang Tops the List

Singapore is now home to 55 billionaires, according to the 2026 edition of the Forbes World's Billionaires List, marking an increase from 49 last year.

Topping the billionaire's list for Singapore is Jason Chang, chairman of ASE Technology Holding. He ranks 204th globally with a net worth of S$18.18b (US$14.2b), making him the richest person in the country this year.

Following the semiconductor tycoon is Li Xiting, co-founder and chairman of Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, and real estate baron Philip Ng in third. Li is placed 284th worldwide with a fortune estimated at S$15.13b (US$11.82b).

On the other hand, brothers Phillip and Robert Ng of real estate giant Far East Organisation, the country's largest private property developer and landlord, rank 542nd and 557th globally with a net worth of S$9.22b (US$7.2b) and S$9.09b (US$7.1b) respectively.

Forrest Li, the founder of home-grown tech firm Sea Limited, rounds out the top five of Singapore's billionaires. The 48-year-old has a net worth of US$6.8 billion.

Globally, the billionaire population has reached a record 3,428 individuals this year with their combined net worth hitting S$25.73t (US$20.1t).

However, the first place in the global list is taken by Elon Musk, who retained his position as the world's richest person with a net worth of S$1.07t (US$839b).

Other names among the world's wealthiest include Larry Page with S$328.96b (US$257b), Sergey Brin with S$303.36b (US$237b), Jeff Bezos with S$286.72b (US$224b), and Mark Zuckerberg with S$284.16b (US$222b).

The increase in the number of billionaires in Singapore reflects the city-state's continued status as a major hub for global business, investment and wealth management.