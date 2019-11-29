Veteran Singaporean actor Ng Aik Leong, commonly called Huang Yiliang, with a career spanning over more than 25 years, was charged on Friday (November 29) for assaulting a man with a metal scraper and attacking another with his mobile phone.

Attacked a man at Singapore Islamic Hub

In an incident that occurred on December 11, 2018, at 4:30 pm, Yiliang attacked a man named Jahidul in his abdomen and head, with a metal scraper, at the canteen of Singapore Islamic Club. The man was left with a 2cm-long blood clot over his scalp, a 10cm mark over his abdomen and abrasion, the charge sheets stated.

Attacked another with his mobile phone

Yiliang, also accused of disturbing public peace, attacked a man named Mogana Raj Saravanan, at 7:50 pm on June 9, earlier this year. He allegedly hit Saravanan at the back of his head, with his mobile phone.

Court Proceeding

On November 29, an unrepresented Yiliang was charged for the above-stated incidents, charges that he listened to, with a grim face. Speaking through a Mandarin interpreter, Yiliang asked for an adjournment to engage a counsel, and the judge granted one to December 20, CNA reported.

If found guilty of causing injury with a dangerous weapon, he could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both. Also if he is convicted for disturbing public peace, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined a maximum S$5,000, or both. He won't be caned, as he is aged above 50.

Fined S$3,000 in 2012

In 2012, the veteran actor was fined S$3,000 for getting into a physical fight with a dog owner. In the May 20 incident, Yiliang asked a dog owner to clean up her dog's faeces, which the latter earlier refused to comply with. After hurling verbal abuse at each other, the dog owner cleaned up the mess. But the situation soon escalated, leading to the two getting involved in a skirmish, for which the veteran actor was fined for S$3,000.

In a career spanning more than 25 years, he has worked in numerous films, receiving many accolades. Though he left the local film industry, somewhere in 2004, he made an appearance in Chinese shows, as recently as in 2014.