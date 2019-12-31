Recently a 23-year-old Singapore Management University (SMU) student was taken to court after he allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman inside the campus earlier this year. He faced a single charge of outraging the woman's modesty and currently the accused out on bail of $5,000.
The alleged molester, Lee Yan Ru, is accused of rubbing his exposed genitals against the chest of the victim in a third-level study room at SMU's School of Economics and Social Sciences. The alleged molestation took place on January 8, at around 6.30 am.
SMU molestation case
After the incident, the police was informed at around 6.35 am and then Lee, who is a SMU business student, was got arrested. The unnamed victim who was a psychological science undergraduate but she is not an SMU students. But she took it to social media and exposed the predator.
The victim posted on Instagram that how the alleged molester approached her and every time she pushed him away. In addition, the woman also stated that she woke up to find the student on top of her and saw that the accused had ejaculated on her. While trying to break free, the victim was bruised as the accused used force against her will.
Earlier SMU stated that they have taken the case seriously and they conducted an internal inquiry. The case has been adjourned to Jan 20 next year. If convicted, Lee can face a jail term up to two years and fine or canning.
Separate cases
- In another case, which happened inside a school campus, a 59-year-old former psychology lecturer at the National University of Singapore (NUS) found guilty of molesting five 13-year-old boys almost 20 years ago.
- A 26-year old man was charged in court on October 1 with taking obscene videos of several women at Yale-NUS College between August 2017 and March 2018.
- Another 26-year-old male student of the National University of Singapore (NUS) was arrested on May 11 for filming a female student in a residence hall bathroom, had changed his attire immediately after the alleged incident, to hide his identity and escape the investigation.
- A 17-year-old Chinese national expelled from NTU after he tried to record a video of a 20-year-old woman by using his phone
- A female student at National University of Singapore (NUS) said that she was allegedly stalked by a man who also tried to take her upskirt pictures outside Kent Ridge MRT Station on October 9.
- After a 23-year-old NUS student, Monica Baey was filmed by a male student when she was taking a shower in her hostel, the incident made a huge impact. After the Peeping tom incident, the university opened a new unit to provide support to victims of sexual misconduct, while NTU and SMU decided to take actions against such cases strictly to ensure the safety and security of the students as well as the employees.