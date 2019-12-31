Recently a 23-year-old Singapore Management University (SMU) student was taken to court after he allegedly molested a 21-year-old woman inside the campus earlier this year. He faced a single charge of outraging the woman's modesty and currently the accused out on bail of $5,000.

The alleged molester, Lee Yan Ru, is accused of rubbing his exposed genitals against the chest of the victim in a third-level study room at SMU's School of Economics and Social Sciences. The alleged molestation took place on January 8, at around 6.30 am.

SMU molestation case

After the incident, the police was informed at around 6.35 am and then Lee, who is a SMU business student, was got arrested. The unnamed victim who was a psychological science undergraduate but she is not an SMU students. But she took it to social media and exposed the predator.

The victim posted on Instagram that how the alleged molester approached her and every time she pushed him away. In addition, the woman also stated that she woke up to find the student on top of her and saw that the accused had ejaculated on her. While trying to break free, the victim was bruised as the accused used force against her will.

Earlier SMU stated that they have taken the case seriously and they conducted an internal inquiry. The case has been adjourned to Jan 20 next year. If convicted, Lee can face a jail term up to two years and fine or canning.

Separate cases