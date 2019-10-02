A man was charged in court on Tuesday, October 1 with taking obscene videos of several women at Yale-NUS College between August 2017 and March 2018.

As per the charge sheets the incident took place in a classroom and a shower cubicle at the liberal arts college. The 26-year old man was accused of taking videos of at least four different women.

The accused Singaporean man, Brandon Lee Bing Xiang, was arrested and was charged on Tuesday with 24 counts of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.

21 of the charges alleged that he placed his mobile above a cubicle door at Yale-NUS to capture videos of women when they were taking shower and three charges state that he took an upskirt video of an unidentified woman in a classroom at the college.

Upskirt photographs Although the provision requires the involvement of assault or the use of criminal force in the act, this does not mean that other perverted acts that do not require physical contact will go unpunished. For example, section 509 of the Penal Code criminalises words or gestures intended to "insult the modesty" of women. The Singapore courts have interpreted this section to include the act of taking of upskirt photographs.

He will return to court for next hearing on October 22.

It should be noted that if the man found guilty, he could face a jail term up to a year or fine or both for each charge of intruding on a woman's privacy to insult her modesty.