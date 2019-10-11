A female student at National University of Singapore (NUS) told police that she was allegedly stalked by a man who also tried to take her upskirt pictures outside Kent Ridge MRT Station on Wednesday, October 9.

The NUS student took this incident to social media where she posted that another commuter told her about the man who was allegedly following her and at some point he knelt behind her, appearing to tie his shoelaces.

The post included photos of the alleged stalker, who was wearing a green t-shirt. One of those pictures showed that the man was kneeling behind her at a bus stop near the MRT station.

The commuter also told the NUS student that he saw the man taking photos of her inside the train but the man disappeared after the commuter went to talk to the woman.

As per The New Paper, an NUS spokesman said that the female student reported the incident to the NUS Office of Campus Security (NUS OCS) on Wednesday. She added that the officials have reached out to the student but she declined the university's offer to provide her with support.

The spokesperson also said the NUS will keep in touch with the student and will provide assistance if required, as the safety and security of their students are the topmost priority for NUS.

"Members of the NUS community are also encouraged to remain vigilant, and to report any suspicious activity to NUS OCS immediately," she added.

However, it should be noted that the police is currently investigating this case.