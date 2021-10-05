Singapore Man Who Sexually Abused Daughter, Forced Son to Rape 'Drunk' Mother Sentenced to 29 Years in Jail, Caning

A 41-year-old man who sexually abused his daughter for six years and forced his teenage son to rape the boy's own mother was sentenced to 29 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane yesterday by the High Court.

As reported by The Straits Times, the suspect, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the victims, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated sexual assault by penetration of a minor, aggravated statutory rape, and sexual assault by penetration.

Daughter Sexually Abused Since She Was 9



According to the report, the man started performing sexual acts on his daughter in 2013 when she was nine years old. In late 2015, he forced her to perform oral sex on him while they were alone at home. In September 2017, when she was 13, he raped her in her room.

The girl told her older brother that their father was having sex with her. The brother advised his sister not to give in but did not tell anyone about the sexual assaults. He was worried about being beaten and did not want to ruin the family's reputation. The girl hid it from her mother because she was afraid that she might also be harmed if she confronted the father.

Son Forced to Rape 'Drunk' Mother

One night in 2018, the mother became drunk and fell asleep after having few drinks with the man.The man then told his son, who was playing video games in his room, to follow him to the master bedroom. The boy, who was then 15 or 16, was shocked when his father told him to have sex with his mother, who was partially naked.

He initially refused but complied after the man sternly repeated his instructions. The man told his son to hurry and even helped the boy perform the sexual act on the mother.

Daughter Reported the Abuse to Aunt

In 2019, the girl realised that it was wrong for her father to have sex with her after she attended a sexual education talk in school. On Nov 1 that year, she confided in her aunt, who took her to make a police report. The man was arrested on Nov 2.

During investigations, the sexual offences involving his son and wife came to light. According to the accused, he committed the acts against his daughter as he thought that she should be having sex with him instead of any outsider.

Prosecutors described the case as being "unprecedented in its complete and perverse desecration of all familial ties by the accused, against his biological children and their mother."