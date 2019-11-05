Global eTrade Services (GeTS), a global trade platform company, announced its partnership with Thunes – a leading Singapore-based global cross-border payments network for emerging markets. This partnership will facilitate better cross-border payments for customers using CALISTA(TM).

CALISTA(TM)is a global supply chain platform that orchestrates the logistics, compliance and financial requirements across the digital trade ecosystem. Currently, more than 20 million transactions are processed annually through CALISTA(TM). The sheer volume of transactions indicates a need to ensure a more transparent, accurate and efficient processing of cross-border payments. The solutions by Thunes enable visibility of payments processed through the CALISTA(TM) platform. Through the Thunes' payment network, both payer and payee in a transaction through CALISTA(TM) can now be updated of the status, including facilitating payments on the same day.

Chong Kok Keong, CEO of GeTS said: "We are delighted to have Thunes joining CALISTA(TM) and providing a crucial payment capability that is fully integrated with our existing platform. Thunes has a leading payment network that enables the flow of funds in and out of ASEAN. This partnership allows our customers to enhance their payment efficiency and improves the transparency of transactions. This is another initiative to further strengthen CALISTA(TM) as the platform of choice for our customers to orchestrate their logistics, compliance and financing requirements for cross border trade."

"Thunes is very excited to work with GeTS to further develop CALISTA(TM) and enhance its leading position. This partnership underlines Thunes' commitment to Singapore and building a highly secure and efficient payment ecosystem that helps to create more opportunities for everyone. Being able to expand this network signifies Thunes' credibility with existing clients and with this partnership now with the logistics industry," commented Aik-Boon Tan, Thunes CCO.

Thunes' leading network enables its partners to move funds in and out of emerging markets, all in real-time, making financial services accessible for everyone. Thunes currently has a presence in more than 80 countries, covers more than 60 currencies, and has processed over USD$6 billion thus far.