The Simpsons actor Hank Azaria is no longer interested in voicing the Indian cartoon character Apu, as per media reports. For more than two years the animated series faced backlash for racism. In the show, the character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon is the manager of a Kwik-E-Mart convenience store and the main character in the comedy series. The show recently celebrated its 30th year of being on air. The 55-year-old actor is known for his voice characterizations in the animated sitcom as a variety of cartoon characters.

Azaria, who is a white actor, voiced the character Apu Nahasapeemapetilon and his marked accent for the role has faced criticism by viewers. Writers of the show have also been accused of using a stereotype Indian character. According to reports, Azaria in an interview with SlashFilm, a US film website, said, "What they're going to do with the character is their call." The actor said it is up to the makers to sort out everything, but they haven't done it yet. Azaria added, "All we've agreed on is I won't do the voice anymore."

Makers of The Simpsons and Azaria found themselves under fire towards the end of 2017 when a documentary on how the South Asian and Indian origin entertainers feel about the character was released by the comedian . Both the makers of The Simpsons and Azaria refused to feature in the documentary or answer any questions.

Azaria, also known as Henry Albert Azaria, had made his debut in films with the 1990's Cool Blue. In the same year, he did a role of a detective police officer in his first feature film Pretty Woman. Azaria was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance in a Supporting Role male category for the 1996 film 'The Birdcage' in which he played the character Agador Spartacus, a gay Guatemalan housekeeper.