British model Demi Rose is back with a sultry pose on her latest Instagram photo. The sizzling model has recently shared a photo on her official Instagram handle which has created a lot of buzz on social media.

Demi's photo shows her striking a pose in a sexy black lingerie. The photo has bagged more than three million views since the time it has been published. Demi, who is known for her Kim Kardashian-like hourglass figure is very active on social media.

The diva keeps her fans updated about her day to day life through her official Instagram handle. Recently, the diva shared a saga of pictures from her Thailand vacation, which became a talking point for her fans. her scandalous nude pictures has garnered much attention and also went viral on the internet. Demi Rose loves flaunting her curves and why not, the diva is one of the most followed British models today.

Demi Rose Mawby is often compared to her modelling rival Anastasiya Kvitko, the Russian model who is popular for her sexy figure. Yet, both the divas are famous for their own unique styles. While Demi boldly goes topless on social media, the Russian buxom bombshell sets fire on the internet with her barely-there outfits. The 24-year-old Demi is also an animal lover, who loves to cuddle with nature.

In most of her Instagram photos, Demi is seen striking poses with a backdrop of nature. Moreover, the diva recently posted a photo in which she is seen sitting naked on a swing. Demi is currently a full-time model who has more than 12 million fans following her on the social media platform. If you wish to know more about the diva, keep an eye on the latest updates that we share on our website or follow her on Instagram.