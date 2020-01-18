Miss Bum Bum 2019 Suzy Cortez knows how to get all the attention pretty well. According to reports, the fitness diva has just got a tattoo on her groin showing her love for famous footballer Lionel Messi, also called Leo Messi. Without even fearing the wrath of the star's wife, the sexy Brazilian model shared a video of her tattoo session on her official Instagram handle leaving her fans mesmerized.

The stunner, who had recently shared a photo in which she flaunts her wet derriere, has attracted much attention with her latest post. The video on her official Instagram post has received more than 20K views. Cortez's latest inking is surely not going down well with the Barcelona superstar's family. Earlier, Messi had blocked the diva for flooding his social media account with sultry pictures.

The tattoo of Messi fulfills another promise of the diva made on a television show. The 29-year-old brunette earlier said that she had got the Barcelona shield tattoo on her butt and will get another tattoo to honor the best player in history.

According to reports, the diva also revealed that it was the first time she had been vocal about her feeling for the footballer on a television interview during her trip to Mexico after she emerged the winner of Miss Butt World.

Cortez is a big name when it comes to fitness and modelling and lot of youngsters look up to her.

Cortez has more than two million fans all over the world following her on her official Instagram handle.