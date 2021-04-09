Shona River: Hungarian Adult Star Claims She Escorted 3 Manchester United Stars Who Never Paid Her

Hungarian porn star Shona River has claimed that she served as an escort for three Manchester United stars in the past. So much so, she said that the three players were never willing to pay and one of them even took back $275 from her to pay for a pizza. However, River didn't give the name of the three players she claims to have provided escort services.

The startling claims were made on the How To Be A Pornstar podcast, where the Hungarian bombshell opened up on what it was like to be an escort for a Premier League footballer. She also claimed that most top footballers don't like paying for sex.

At the Service of Stars

River claims that most top stars don't like paying for sex and expect escorts to work for free and she too has faced this in the past. "They expect you to be with them because they are famous, but they don't want to actually date you," Rivers claimed, according to a report in The Sun.

"They want you as a side chick in the shadows. Just because they have a lot of money, it doesn't mean they want to be generous," she added. Understandably, River doesn't have too many good memories to share with the time she spent with football stars.

The adult film star also went on to add how one football star, who plays for Manchester United, once took back $275 from her fee without telling her. River rued that footballer was quite indifferent even when she asked about the money. "I asked him about it, and he said, 'sorry, I ordered pizza for my friends, and I took it because I didn't have any other money," she said.

Sex With the Stars

The 28-year-old porn star said that start footballers are egotists and she realized that on several occasions. She said, she believes it was a power move by the footballer to take control of the situation, adding: "It was probably hurting his ego that he was paying me."

River didn't say if she had sex with the stars but said that she escorted two other footballers from Manchester United. However, she didn't disclose their identities.

While River's claims tell a lot about the nature of star footballers, if they are to be true, it now needs to be seen how Manchester United reacts to the allegations. So far there has been no comments from the side of the club.