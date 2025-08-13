Shocking Video Shows Physical Altercation at Florida Lake During Daylight As Children Watch

A video shows a group of swimsuit-clad individuals involved in a physical altercation at a Florida lake. The incident occurred over the weekend at Lake Winterset in Polk County during daylight hours. Participants in the altercation knocked a man unconscious in front of children who were at the lakeside with their families. The altercation resulted in a man being found face down in the water.

The altercation began on Saturday (August 2) after two men were involved in an argument. Video footage shows a man being struck by another individual. When the injured person falls, others become involved. The video shows a woman in a pink bikini performing CPR on the individual lying unconscious.

Eight people, including seven men and a boy, 17, were arrested in relation to the violent fight, Sheriff Grady Judd announced on Tuesday (August 12). According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the seven suspects arrested in connection with this violent fight are Garrett Hiltabidel, Mason Land, Richard Carden, Nate Land, Timothy Gooding, Garrett Ore, and Payton Ely. The suspects, including the unidentified teenager, will face charges for trespassing, affray, disorderly conduct, and rioting.

The Sheriff said all the people involved in this violent fight were once friends. They got into a fight earlier this year at the El Rodeo bar in Polk County. The men started fighting again at the Point earlier this month. The ages of the suspects range between 17 and 40. To prevent wild brawls at Lake, the marine patrol will be out and make arrests for misconduct.

"We're going to put people in jail this weekend for conduct we previously tried to warn you about. So, go home and get your bond money together right now. You can carry it in your pocket. It will help you get out of jail quicker. We're going to take you to jail. But, bring enough money because we're going to tow your truck. We're going to tow your car. We're going to tow your wave runners and lock ya'll up until you figure out you can't misbehave in the community. You cannot fight. You can't knock people unconscious. It's over, folks," Sheriff Judd said.

"If you want to go knuckle-busting and create permanent brain injuries or create the ability to have a permanent brain injury, you can create brain injuries to each other, but you have to do it on your own property without creating a disturbance to your neighbors. If you put one toe on that land this weekend, you will go to jail. You put your finger up on that dry land, and you are going to jail," the sheriff added.

Lake Winterset is only two miles away from the popular park resort, LEGOLAND Florida, which is based on the popular children's toy. People living in the neighborhood said inappropriate behaviors, including sexual activity, take place every weekend at the lake. According to R.J. Wells, whose parents live on the shoreline, they are fed up.

"We can't even have my kids swim at their grandparents' house or have them outside on the weekends with how bad or vulgar the music is. With the fights happening down there, it's only about time someone pulls a gun out or something like that. We want everyone out on the lake, but tie up and swim out, like everyone has done forever. You shouldn't be in someone's backyard, so I can't say how thankful I am for the sheriff's office," he shared.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is currently working with the county attorneys to explore how an extra noise ordinance can be imposed at the lake.

"My attorneys are meeting with the county attorneys today in order to see what it is that the state wants tweaked so we can put that into place. We're also going to work with the county to see if we can enhance the noise ordinance on the lake," Sheriff Judd said.