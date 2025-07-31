Chilling Photos Show Severe Bruises on the Face of Female Victim Attacked in Cincinnati Mass Brawl

Grim photos of the female victim, who was brutally attacked during the horrific Cincinnati mass brawl, show severe bruises on her face. Ohio Senator Bernardo Moreno shared the grim images online on Thursday (July 31). The pictures featured gruesome injuries on the entire face and neck of the female victim.

Morena shared the photos, introducing the victim as Holly. He wrote that the woman gave him permission to release the images in the hope of bringing a change. The Senator said Holly hopes no one ever suffers from what she did. He wrote the post with the following words:

Cincinnati is an amazing and spectacular City. It deserves political leadership that matches the greatness of its citizens. @AftabPureval issues a late/weak statement, Police Chief blames social media (not the lack of almost 200 officers), Prosecutor @ConniePillich lets off lowlifes with $400 bail, @RepGregLandsman silent & posting about Ukraine, City Council member blames the victim. This is Holly. She wanted to have a nice evening out with friends. Instead, she got this. Holly gave me permission to release the photos so that others will never suffer what she did. We need and deserve change.

The post captured the attention of several social media users, who shared their opinions in the comments section. Here are a few of them:

That mob of like 15 people should be charged with attempted murder! This is what Democrat party policies like CRT do to black people's minds. They think white people are systemically racist and that they are somehow oppressed. There is systemic racism, and it's not from white people.

Holly, you are one tough chick, and you did not deserve any bit of that. Your aggressors better be prosecuted to the highest extent of the law. This is federal. This is a hate crime. Praying for you, your friends, and your family.

This is just wrong at all levels. I am an Ohio resident, and this happens all too often. The Ohio Attorney General said he would make sure this crime was punished, yet two of the suspects have already been released with a $400 bond. And they are known criminals with records. A 3rd one was arrested, but I have not heard about his release yet. This is not acceptable in any way.

This is horrible - The people who did this need to be put away for a while - They certainly don't need to be running in the streets.

Poor Holly... she just wanted laughs and ended up with scars. People in power do better. Please.

Earlier this week, Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate who is now running for Ohio governor, revealed the identity of the female victim. He named her Holly and said he spoke to her. According to him, the female victim did not receive any messages from the local or state officials, apart from the police detectives.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced that five people have been charged in connection with the horrific brawl that took place in the city's downtown on Friday. The incident captured public attention after a video of a white man and a woman being beaten by a group. Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the assault at the intersection of Fourth and Elm Streets began with a verbal dispute between at least two men.