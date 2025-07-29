Revealed: Female Victim Brutally Attacked in Horrific Cincinnati Mass Brawl is Single Mother

The identity of the female victim, who was brutally attacked during the shocking mass brawl in Cincinnati, has been revealed. She is a single mother who was attending a friend's birthday party. The woman was punched in the face by a violent crowd at the intersection of Fourth and Elm Streets in downtown Cincinnati on Friday (July 25).

Vivek Ramaswamy, the former presidential candidate who is now running for Ohio governor, revealed new details about the victim on Monday (June 28). He named her Holly and said he spoke to her. According to him, the female victim did not receive any messages from the local or state officials, apart from the police detectives.

"I spoke to Holly earlier today (the woman assaulted in Cincinnati this weekend). She's a single working mom who went to a friend's birthday party. It's unconscionable that there were no police present in that area of Cincinnati on a Friday night, or even an ambulance to take her to the hospital", he wrote on social media.

'No-nonsense Attitude Against Crime'

The Ohio gubernatorial candidate then promised that he would not tolerate a no-nonsense attitude against crime if he gets elected in 2026. He said Holly appreciates the prayers and kind words she received from patriots across the country. Ramaswamy added that the female victim hopes the publicity of her story ensures that local and state officials clean up the failing cities.

"Leftists like to lecture about 'systemic injustice' while thugs turn our cities into war zones. I'm done with their excuses. As governor, I'll make sure they're behind bars, not running wild. Our cops will have the green light to restore order—no apologies", he wrote.

Ramaswamy, who was supposed to be the co-chair of the Department of Government Efficiency with Elon Musk, was the second known politician to speak out against the violence. The former presidential candidate said he hopes for a speedy recovery for Holly.

"Holly appreciates the kind words and prayers from patriots across the country and hopes that the publicity of her story will encourage local & state leaders to clean up our failing cities. We hope to visit Holly soon as she recovers", he shared.

Vice President JD Vance was the first major politician to comment against the crime. He commented on the horrific footage, unfolding the attack in downtown Cincinnati on Friday. The clip featured a brutal attack on the victims (a man and a woman) by a violent crowd.

"What I saw, and I haven't seen the full context, but what I saw is a mob of lawless thugs beating up on an innocent person. It's disgusting, and I hope every single one of those people who engage in violence is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I don't know the full context, but the one part that I saw that was really gruesome is that you had a grown man who sucker punched a middle-aged woman. That person ought to go to jail for a very long time - and frankly, he's lucky there weren't some better people around because they would've handled it themselves. We have got to make great American cities safe again for families and children, the only way to destroy that street violence is to take the thugs who engage in that violence and throw their asses in prison", he wrote.

The officials began reacting to the brawl after the Vice President spoke about the crime and said he was particularly offended by a woman being "sucker punched" by a "grown man" during the fight.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge announced that five people have been charged in connection with the horrific brawl that took place in the city's downtown on Friday. Though the official did not share any details on the victims' condition, Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober said they suffered pretty serious injuries and would take some time to recover from this.

The horrific footage shows a man being shoved to the ground by two men and repeatedly being beaten while other members in the crowd join in. After beating the man for nearly a minute, the gang targets a woman in a black dress, who rushed towards the victim. She suffered two blows to the face and fell on the ground with her head slamming into the pavement. The victims were rushed to the hospital by a good Samaritan.

Police Chief Teresa Theetge said the assault at the intersection of Fourth and Elm Streets began with a verbal dispute between at least two men. The official added the incident was not linked to the jazz festival held in Cincinnati over the weekend.