Orsolya Gaal: Police Find Blood-Soaked Boots Inside Home of Queens Mom Which Might Help Track Killer

Queens mom Orsolya Gaal's killer is still at large buy cops are confident that they will soon track the suspect from the pair of blood-soaked boots that he left behind in the family's Forest Hills home. NYPD believes that the pair of blood-soaked boots is a vital clue in cracking the brutal murder of Gaal.

Gaal, 51, was killed on Saturday and her body was stuffed in a duffle bag and disposed on the roadside near her home. Surveillance video captured the footage of the killer dragging Gaal's body stacked in the duffle bag onto the street just after killing her.

NYPD Confident

Police have identified three people of interest in the case after their numbers were found on Gaal's phone. This includes a former handyman, who police believe had an affair with Gaal, which abruptly ended.

However, they are yet to trace the killer but sound confident after fining a pair of blood-soaked boots in Gaal's $2 million home in Forest Hills.

The boots, which detectives discovered in a trash can outside the garage of the Tudor-style house where Gaal was stabbed about 60 times early on Saturday, are being tested for DNA, according to a high-ranking NYPD official.

However, no details were given if the boot belongs to the former handyman. Investigators haven't also revealed the identity of the handyman.

Even as leaks in the case continue to flow, officials have refused to corroborate allegations of a person of interest, the potential of a vindictive ex-lover, evidence collected at the scene, and dire threats against Gaal's family delivered through text messages.

According to according to Robert Boyce, a 35-year veteran of the NYPD, speaking to the US Sun, investigators will use Gaal's cellphone data to generate a map of her final movements. He said they'll combine that information with credit card activity and any security footage of her taken in the hours leading up to her death.

Police on Right Track

Investigators will also examine the cellphone pings of the three people of interest in the case to see if they were in or near the home at the time of her murder. "[Gaal] was very active on social media," Boyce said. "Investigators will be taking those numbers, connecting them to Facebook profiles, and triangulating them to the home to see if they were there when she was killed."

Although no arrests have been made yet, one thing is clear that the Gall knew her killer. Gaal's killer, police say, followed her home and murdered her before stuffing her in a duffel bag and dumping her body less than a mile from her home.

An unknown individual was seen hauling the bloody duffel bag away from the Gaal home at 4:30 a.m., according to grainy video obtained from a neighborhood doorbell camera. About four hours later, a local dog walker discovered the remains. There was no indication of forced entry into the residence, according to cops, prompting authorities to believe the killer knew Gaal and the property.

The handyman needed for interrogation, according to the sources, knew where the family stored a spare key.

According to experts, the investigation is on right track and police know a lot more than they have revealed so far in the case. Experts say the savagery of the murder suggests it was either a crime of passion committed by someone who knew Gaal well or arranged to appear that way.

The New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner announced Monday that Gaal's death was a homicide caused by sharp force injuries to her neck. She was reportedly stabbed nearly 60 times.