Hunter Biden's emails have revealed that he actually funded bioweapon labs in Ukraine, an accusation which Russia made on Thursday. Emails from Hunter Biden's laptop, which is abandoned now, have shown he helped secure millions of dollars of funding for Pentagon contractor Metabiota specializing in research on pandemic-causing diseases that could be used as bioweapons.

Hunter introduced Metabiota to Burisma, an allegedly corrupt Ukrainian gas firm, in connection to a science project which involved high biosecurity level labs in Ukraine. In 2014, the vice president of Metbiota, ostensibly a medical data company, sent a mail to Hunter emphasizing that they could assert Ukraine's cultural and economic independence from Russia.

Hunter's emails have shown that he had a prominent role in ensuring Metabiota was able to conduct its pathogen research just a few hundred miles from the border with Russia and the project turned into a national security liability for Ukraine when Russian forces invaded the country last month, reported Daily Mail.

Deep Military Intelligence

Now, Russia's accusations of US-backed bioweapons labs have turned out to be true as Hunter's emails have shown Metabiota has worked in Ukraine for Black & Veatch. The company is a Pentagon contractor and has deep ties to US military intelligence agencies, which built secure labs in Ukraine analyzing killer diseases and bioweapons.

Emails have also shown that millions of dollars were routinely raised by Hunter and his colleagues at his investment firm Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners (RSTP) for technology companies, with an aim that the firms would take off and make them all fortunes and Metabiota was one of those firms.

Emails between Hunter and his colleagues excitedly discuss how the company's monitoring of medical data could become an essential tool for governments and companies looking to spot outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Metabiota Has Deep Links to Wuhan Lab

Notably, Metabiota has close ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), a Chinese lab in Wuhan which is believed to be the origin of COVID-19.

The institute had earlier been controversial for 'gain of function' research which aimed to create super-strength viruses.

According to Daily Mail, Chinese scientists performed gain of function research on coronaviruses at the WIV, working alongside a US-backed organization EcoHealth Alliance that has since drawn intense scrutiny over its coronavirus research since the COVID-19 pandemic. Researchers from the Wuhan institute, Metabiota and EcoHealth Alliance published a study together in 2014 on infectious diseases from bats in China, which notes that tests were performed at the WIV.