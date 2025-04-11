Shocking Video Captures Moment Tyreek Hill Holds His Baby on Balcony of His 35th Floor Highrise in Miami During Fight with Wife

A new video has emerged that captures Tyreek Hill leaning over the edge of his 35th-floor Miami condo balcony while holding his infant daughter, shortly before police responded to reports of an alleged "assault in progress."

Police were called Monday following a domestic altercation between the Dolphins wide receiver and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who is reportedly seeking a divorce from the NFL player. Hill's mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, contacted law enforcement, describing him as "extremely aggressive and impulsive" and expressing concern for her daughter's safety. In the clip, shared by Local 10 News, Tyreek and his wife are seen stepping out onto the balcony of their Sunny Isles Beach condo.

Chilling New Footage

Both the NFL player and his wife briefly look over the balcony railing before returning indoors. Not long after reports of the alleged altercation surfaced, police confirmed that the case had been closed with no arrests made. "No crime was committed," Sergeant Brian Schnell told Outkick.

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that the couple claimed their dispute never became physical, although officers noticed a bruise on Keeta's chest.

Keeta reportedly told police that she was "in the process of filing for divorce" from the NFL star.

Local 10 News also shared a portion of police radio audio, where a woman's voice can be heard describing the suspect as "a Black male wearing a white tank top." The incident was dispatched as an "assault in progress."

A police report obtained by the outlet further detailed statements made by Hill's mother-in-law during her conversation with authorities. "Vaccaro stated that Tyreek is very aggressive and impulsive and that he has anger issues and she is afraid for her daughter."

It continues: "When she saw Tyreek arguing and throwing her daughter's computer to the floor and later grabbing her granddaughter and start walking with her in his arms towards the balcony of their 35th-floor residence she called the police."

Keeta had told officers that their arguments had become more frequent and that Hill would often lose his temper whenever she expressed her opinions, saying he would "get angry and throw objects around," according to the report.

Although both Hill and Keeta denied any physical altercation took place, officers noticed a bruise on Keeta's upper chest. She told them it might have occurred accidentally when Hill took the baby from her.

Keeta chose not to submit a written statement, and Hill left the home without being taken into custody.

Bitter End

"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill's home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed," the Dolphins said in a statement.

"We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."

This marks the most recent off-field controversy involving Hill. The star wide receiver is currently facing a lawsuit from OnlyFans model Sophie Hall, who claims he injured her leg in 2023 during a backyard football training session.

Hill was also involved in a tense situation during a traffic stop near Hard Rock Stadium while driving to the Dolphins' season opener. The incident led to him being briefly handcuffed before taking the field for the game.

In addition, the couple was involved in an unusual episode where a divorce was filed on Hill's behalf—a move he later challenged, ultimately leading him to dismiss his attorney.

The couple got married in November 2023.