Shocking Video Captures Moment Thief Cuts Jewel Case with Saw in Louvre and Making Away With Napoleon's Jewelry in Daring Heist [WATCH]

Video footage captured one of the alleged Louvre jewel thieves brazenly using a small chainsaw to cut through a glass display case before escaping with the stolen treasures during Sunday's heist at the Paris Museum, French media have reported.

A short video, reported by French outlet BFMTV, shows the suspected thief dressed in a black hoodie with a yellow hi-vis jacket casually cutting through the protective glass case. However, the video does not show the thief escaping the gallery after the theft. Thieves made off with nine valuable pieces from France's Crown Jewels during Sunday's daring heist after they came riding a scooter and escaped in less than 10 minutes.

In Just 10 Minutes

One of the items, a crown that once belonged to Napoleon III's wife, Empress Eugenie, was later recovered, French magistrate Laure Beccuau told Le Parisien. French outlet Le Monde reported that the entire heist took just ten minutes, between 9:30 and 9:40 a.m.

The museum was immediately evacuated and shut down as police rushed to the scene, causing panic among several visitors.

Among the stolen items were a necklace, a brooch, and a tiara, though their full value is still being estimated. The French government said forensic teams are now working to create a detailed inventory of the stolen items.

"Beyond their market value, the items have inestimable heritage and historical value," the French Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The heist has ignited outrage across France, with conservatives calling it a national "humiliation" on Sunday.

"The Louvre is a global symbol of our culture. This heist, which allowed thieves to steal the Crown Jewels of France, is an intolerable humiliation for our country. How far will the decay of the state go?" Jordan Bardella, a politician with the right-wing National Rally Party wrote on X.

Without Being Noticed

Three masked thieves carried out the robbery in the Apollon Gallery on the museum's second floor, which overlooks the River Seine and is currently under construction. Le Parisien reported that the suspects were hooded and armed with "small chainsaws." One of them stayed outside while the others completed the heist.

The trio fled on two scooters, heading southeast toward the A6 highway, according to surveillance footage. A third scooter was later found abandoned, a police source told AFP.

Besides the French Crown Jewels, the Apollon Gallery is home to a collection of hardstone vessels that once belonged to King Louis XIV, as well as the famous Regent diamond, which weighs more than 140 carats.

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati told reporters at the scene that no one was injured during the heist. Police rushed to the gallery as soon as the robbery was discovered, causing panic among visitors.

"The police were running near the pyramid and trying to enter the Louvre through the side glass doors, but they were locked and impossible to open," visitor Kacie told Le Parisien.

There are fears that the thieves might melt down the stolen jewelry to sell the gold, which would make it much harder to trace, according to insiders. "The risk is that some of the diamonds could be sold at retail, which would make reconstituting the jewels very difficult," a source close to the investigation told Le Parisien.

"All means are already being implemented to recover the loot," the Paris police headquarters told Le Monde.

The gallery will remain closed on Sunday due to "exceptional reasons."