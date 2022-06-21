Shocking Video Captures Moment Naked Man Climbs Atop Police Vehicle and Starts Dancing Along Hollywood's Walk of Fame [WATCH]

Police had a tough time overpowering a naked man after he managed to climb atop a police patrol SUV and started dancing by Hollywood's iconic Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, on Friday morning. The bizarre moment was caught on camera, which has now gone viral. The video shows cops surrounding him and looking at him helplessly as he continued with his antics.

However, the police finally managed to bring him down and arrested him. The man identified as Benny Martinez, 38, has been charged with misdemeanor vandalism and was later released. However, it remains unclear what prompted him to dance naked atop the police patrol SUV.

Bizarre Moment

According to NBC Los Angeles, the incident happened around on Friday. Officers were summoned to the area shortly after 7 a.m. to assist colleagues responding to a disturbance of peace scenario, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the police agency, assistance was requested after a person refused to comply with authorities' orders.

Video shows the man, Martinez, climbing atop the police patrol SUV. He is naked and despite several requests from officers he continues to climb the SUV.

Four officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle while Martinez climbs on top of the vehicle and starts stamping his feet. He then hurls profanities, followed by the words, "Do you hear me?"

Despite the fact that there is no music playing, he wiggles around before a police officer slams the vehicle door shut with his foot. Officers requested assistance in removing him from the vehicle as he began vandalizing it, eventually kicking out the back window.

Reason Unknown

It took a long time for the police to get control over Martinez as he was in no mood to listen. Martinez was eventually apprehended and thrown into the back of a patrol car.

"Officers continued to use de-escalation techniques and the suspect eventually climbed down and was taken into custody without incident or use of force," the LAPD statement.

Martinez was put in the backseat of a patrol vehicle, but he allegedly began kicking the window, shattering it moments later.

"Officers attempted to roll down the window to prevent damage," the LAPD said in a statement. "As the window was being rolled down, the suspect kicked it causing it to shatter."

The video was originally posted on Instagram by Travis Canby with the caption: "Woke up to this Zombie performing the helicopter on top of a police car," as well as the time "7:14AM" written over the footage.

Martinez was arrested and transferred to the department's Hollywood station, where he was charged with misdemeanor mischief before being released.