'Large Naked Scottish Man' Flashes at Joe Biden's Motorcade While on Its Way to COP26 Summit

President Joe Biden didn't have a great time at the COP 26 climate change summit. After being slammed for dozing off while the President of Barbados was giving his speech and then mispronouncing Glasgow as 'Glass Cow", Biden was flashed by a "large naked Scottish man" as his motorcade traveled from Edinburg to Glasgow.

Biden was en route to the COP26 summit inside his armored Cadillac 'Beast' when the naked man took a picture of the president's fleet of vehicles from his front window, according to the White House pool report. The man reportedly was naked and flashed at the President and his motorcade.

Surprise or Shock

It is not known if the unnamed Scottish man did it purposefully but all the wrong things seemed to have happened with the American leader at the COP26 summit. The news came to light after a journalist traveling with the President tweeted about the unusual and embarrassing sight.

On Tuesday, BBC reporter Jon Sopel tweeted: "From the White House pool report on @POTUS journey from Edinburgh to Glasgow: ''At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone.'' Welcome to Scotland, Mr President."

In all probability, assembled members of the media, the White House staff and presumably First Lady Jill Biden and the President himself got a glimpse of the embarrassing moment as the motorcade passed.

A member of the press travelling with the White House team reportedly told British journalists: "At one point when we were still on smaller country roads, a large, naked Scottish man stood in his front window taking a picture of the motorcade with his phone."

Most Embarrassing

The exact location of the incident, however, is yet not known. Also, the President's reaction has not been disclosed. On Monday night, Biden's motorcade was spotted filling up at a petrol station in Edinburgh â€”where he was staying before taking the enormous convoy back and forth from Glasgow every day trailed by a helicopter.

People living in Calder Road, Edinburgh, were treated to a surreal moment when Biden's car 'The Beast' parked up at a petrol station to refill. During the second day of the COP26 summit Biden spoke of the benefits of tackling methane leaks to world leaders.

Biden announced that about 100 nations had pledged to tackle methane emissions. "It's gonna improve health, reduce asthma, respiratory rate emergencies," he said.

"It's going to improve the food supply as well by cutting crop losses and related ground level pollution. That's going to boost our economies, saving companies money reducing methane leaks, catching methane turning it into new revenue streams, as well as creating good paying union jobs for our workers," he added.