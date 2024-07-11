Uruguay vs Colombia Live Streaming: How to Watch the Copa America 2024 Semifinal Match Online in US, UK and India

Uruguay, aiming for their 16th Copa America title, which would set a new record and mark their first win since 2011, faces a tough challenge against Colombia on Wednesday in a Copa America 2024 semifinal at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Uruguay has shown defensive strength, having conceded only one goal in the tournament, underscoring their resilience in defense. Colombia, known for their strong offensive capabilities, tops the tournament in goals scored with 11. Led by talents such as Jhon Cordoba, Luis Diaz, and Daniel Munoz, Colombia has been highly effective in scoring, netting six goals in the group stage and adding five more in the quarter-finals.

Old Rivals Meet Again

Colombia is currently enjoying an impressive 27-match unbeaten streak, their longest in history dating back to early 2022. Following their failure to qualify for the last World Cup in Qatar, Los Cafeteros have undergone a remarkable transformation under head coach Nestor Lorenzo, who remains undefeated in his tenure.

On the other hand, Uruguay has advanced to this stage under Marcelo Bielsa's guidance, blending stylish football with robust physicality. La Celeste convincingly defeated Bolivia and Panama in the group stage with an attacking approach before adopting a more physical strategy against the United States and Brazil.

These two teams are well-matched for what promises to be an enthralling semifinal. According to the odds, the match is evenly poised, with Uruguay slightly favored as kickoff approaches and expectations of fewer goals. However, Colombia enters the game with better current form.

Bielsa's defensive tactics in their match against Brazil received criticism, suggesting a cautious approach that may hinder Uruguay's progress in the tournament. Despite their talent, Uruguay's strategy against Brazil appeared overly defensive, contrasting with expectations of a more aggressive approach against a formidable opponent.

Here's everything you need to know before the match.

When and Where

The Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be played on Wednesday, Jul 10, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

The Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal match begins at 8pm ET, 9pm (Argentina time), 1am BST and 5:30 am IST.

How To Watch/ Livestream

United States: The Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Fox Networks, while live streaming will be available on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. The Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: The Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America 2024 semifinal match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, and available for livestreaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.