Copa America 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, Groups, Venues, TV Channels and How to Watch the Matches Online in US, UK and India

The Copa America 2024 championship adds to a busy summer of football ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season in August. While Europe's focus remains on Euro 2024, fans looking for international action can look forward to the thrilling Copa America in the USA.

Defending champions Argentina will kick off the competition on June 20, led by Lionel Messi, who aims to add another continental title to his achievements alongside the first-ever FIFA World Cup trophy won in 2022. The Copa America last visited the United States in the summer of 2016 for the Copa America Centenario, which celebrated the 100th anniversary of the South American championship.

When Is Copa America? When Does it Start?

The 2024 Copa América tournament will feature 16 national teams and is scheduled to begin on June 20 and end on July 14. Defending champions Argentina will kick off the tournament with a match against Canada on Thursday, June 20.

Where Will Copa America Matches Be Played?

Fourteen venues across the United States of America will host a total of 32 matches. The opening game between Argentina and Canada will be held at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on June 20, while Florida's Hard Rock Stadium will host the final game on July 14.

GROUPS AND TEAMS

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, and Canada.

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica.

Group C: USA, Uruguay, Panama, and Bolivia.

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, and Costa Rica.

MATCH SCHEDULE

20 June 2024: Argentina vs Canada at Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

21 June 2024: Peru vs Chile at AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

22 June 2024: Mexico vs Jamaica at NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

23 June 2024: United States vs Bolivia at AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

23 June 2024: Uruguay vs Panama at Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL

6 June 2024: Brazil vs Costa Rica at SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

6 June 2024: Colombia vs Paraguay at NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

6 June 2024: Chile vs Argentina at MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

6 June 2024: Peru vs Canada at Children's Mercy Park - Kansas City, KS

6 June 2024: Venezuela vs Mexico at SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

6 June 2024: Ecuador vs Jamaica at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

6 June 2024: Panama vs United States at Mercedes Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

6 June 2024: Uruguay vs Bolivia at MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

28 June 2024: Paraguay vs Brazil at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

28 June 2024: Colombia vs Costa Rica at State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

29 June 2024: Argentina vs Peru at Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL

29 June 2024: Canada vs Chile at Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, FL

30 June 2024: Mexico vs Ecuador at State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

30 June 2024: Jamaica vs Venezuela at Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX

1 July 2024: United States vs Uruguay at GEHA Field at Arrowhead - Kansas City, MO

1 July 2024: Bolivia vs Panama at Inter&Co Stadium - Orlando, FL

2 July 2024: Brazil vs Colombia at Levi's® Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

2 July 2024: Costa Rica vs Paraguay at Q2 Stadium - Austin, TX

4 July 2024 (Quarter Finals): 1A vs 2B

5 July 2024: 1B vs 2A at AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

6 July 2024: 1C vs 2D at Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

6 July 2024: 1D vs 2C at State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

9 July 2024: W25 vs W26 at MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

10 July 2024: W27 vs W28 at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

13 July 2024: L29 vs L30 at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

14 July 2024: W29 vs W30 at Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL

HOW TO WATCH/ LIVESTREAM

United States: The 2024 Copa América tournament will be broadcast on Fox Networks, with games available for streaming on FuboTV, TUDN, and Sling TV.

United Kingdom: The 2024 Copa América tournament will be broadcast on Premier 1, Premier 2. All the matches will be available for livestreaming on Premier Sports Player.

India: United States: The 2024 Copa América tournament will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network, with games available for streaming on Sony LIV app and FanCode app.