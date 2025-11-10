Shocking Video Captures Moment Halsey Is Groped Onstage by Fan During DC Concert Leaving Singer Stunned [WATCH]

Fans of Halsey were left shocked and upset after a troubling incident took place during the singer's concert in Washington, D.C. last week. The Grammy-nominated singer, 31, was performing her song "Is There Somewhere" during her November 4 concert at The Anthem in Washington, D.C., when an audience member reached under her leather skirt and groped her.

A video from the event shows Halsey singing near the front of the stage, close to the crowd, when a fan's hand suddenly reached up and touched her thigh — leaving those nearby visibly stunned. The situation quickly escalated when the fan suddenly slid their hand under Halsey's skirt and groped her from behind.

Singer and Her Fans Shocked

A security guard immediately stepped in, knocking the person's hand away. Halsey appeared unaware of what had just happened and continued performing for the audience, staying fully focused on her song.

After the incident, fans quickly took to social media to condemn the concertgoer who inappropriately touched Halsey.

A fan account shared the video on X, writing, "I can't even believe i have to say this. Respect Halsey and DO NOT touch her or anyone like this without their consent. You people are unbelievable."

Many others echoed the outrage, with one fan bluntly responding, "F—ing gross."

"I am appalled! They should be banned," another supporter wrote.

"Oh that made me sick to my stomach," a fourth fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "That is disgusting ew."

"Omfg...this person needs to be banned from ever attending a Halsey show again wtf so disrespectful," yet another fan wrote.

Staying Focus Even After Incident

Halsey — whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane — is in the middle of her Back to Badlands Tour, which began in Los Angeles on October 14 and will conclude in Melbourne, Australia, on February 20.

Following the Washington, D.C. concert, she continued her tour with shows in Minneapolis on November 6 and Chicago on November 8. She's set to take the stage again in Chicago on Sunday, November 9.

Last Sunday, after the first of her two shows in Boston, Halsey suffered a "minor medical emergency" and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment. "Minor medical emergency but I am A-Okay now and ready to rock tonight! but if I'm pacing myself, that's why!" the "New Americana" singer wrote on her Instagram Stories.

In recent years, Halsey has dealt with several health challenges, including a diagnosis of lupus and a rare lymphoproliferative disorder.