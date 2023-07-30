Shocking Video Captures Moment Cardi B Hurls Microphone at Fan Who Threw Drink at Her Mid-Performance [WATCH]

A video of her emerged that shows Cardi B throwing a microphone at an audience member who tossed a drink at her, hours after hurling another microphone at a DJ in Las Vegas. In a video shared on Pop Base Twitter on Saturday, the 30-year-old singer and WAP hitmaker was caught throwing the microphone from the stage after a fan splashed her with a drink.

This wasn't the first time Cardi B did this over the weekend. The rapper, who just dropped a new song called Jealousy with her husband Offset, decided to use her microphone for something other than singing more than once this weekend.

Instant Reply

The night before, Cardi was performing at Drai's Beach Club when she got frustrated with the DJ for supposedly cutting off her songs prematurely. A video shared on social media by user kfen777 shows her shouting her name, then tossing the microphone toward the DJ like a football before leaving the stage.

In the first video, Cardi, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis AlmÃ¡nzar, is seen wearing a vibrant orange dress with a plunging neckline as she performs on stage during daylight hours.

She is in the middle of singing her 2018 hit "Bodak Yellow" and lifts the microphone to her face for another verse when suddenly, a liquid spray from a cup in the audience hits her in the face.

After a brief moment of shock, Cardi reacts swiftly and hurls the microphone at someone in the audience, presumably the person who threw the drink.

As the incident unfolds, the soundtrack to her song, along with her vocals, continues playing in the background. After throwing the microphone, Cardi is shown fixing her hair while security steps in to handle the situation in the crowd.

Too Hot to Keep the Temper Cool

Fans in Las Vegas reportedly endured a two-hour wait in scorching 112-degree heat before the rapper finally took the stage to perform. Cardi even requested her fans to throw water on her during the performance in Sin City to cope with the excessive heat

The night before the microphone incident, she performed her smash hit "I Like It" wearing a neon yellow mini dress and was seen barefoot on stage. After the set, Cardi concluded with a confetti celebration before tossing the microphone and exiting the stage.

Several fans asked in the comments, "What happened?? There's no context..."

The poster of the video explained: "DJ cut the track short on multiple songs! She was livid (as you can see)" with a laughing out crying emoji.

Later, on the same day, Cardi B shared an update on Instagram, showing her changing her outfit for another show alongside her husband Offset and some of her female friends.

She switched into a plunging red dress with halter straps that accentuated her ample assets, and she complemented the look with oversized wraparound red sunglasses.

In the video, despite sitting down, she happily showed off her hourglass figure and the entire ensemble. Additionally, she recorded a cute clip with Offset, who was dressed in a leather vest and a baseball cap, and she highlighted his diamond-encrusted dental jewelry.

The microphone-hurling incidents come after Cardi B shut down rumors that she and her husband Offset staged a cheating scandal to promote their joint single, "Jealousy," which was released on Friday. The rapper clarified that the cheating rumors were not a publicity stunt and asserted that they were not fabricated to promote their new song.