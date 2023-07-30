Stephanie Weir: Tennessee Woman Arrested for Filming Her Own Pet Dog Having Sex With Her and Storing and Circulating Child Pornography

A Tennessee woman has been charged with multiple disturbing offenses, including downloading child pornography and recording her dog engaging in sexual acts with her. Stephanie Weir, 33, was arrested on Tuesday after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reported her alleged offenses to the Memphis Police.

According to the NCMEC's information, Stephanie Weir had child pornography stored on an online cloud account. After obtaining a search warrant, the police discovered the distressing images and a video showing her engaging in inappropriate acts with her pet dog. After her arrest, Weir reportedly admitted to the crimes and is currently held in custody on a $200,000 bond, facing multiple criminal charges.

Dirty Mind

Based on her confession, Weir is now facing charges that include sexual exploitation of a minor, criminal offense against animals, especially aggravated exploitation of a minor, and aggravated unlawful photographing of a minor.

The complaint from the NCMEC was triggered by a notification from Synchronoss Technologies Inc, a New Jersey-based tech firm, reporting a person with "apparent child pornography" on their account, as stated in an affidavit.

Police soon started acting on the notification. The investigation into Stephanie Weir was launched based on an image flagged by Synchronoss, which is Verizon's cloud platform provider. The flagged image depicted a "child in a lascivious pose nude."

Subsequently, law enforcement officials obtained a search warrant and found dozens of other vile and explicit images and videos, including children engaged in sexual acts with other children and children posed in the nude.

Moreover, they also found a video that appears to show Weir engaging in a sexual act with her own pet dog.

During questioning while in custody, the 33-year-old Stephanie Weir confessed to law enforcement that she had used her phone to contact specific groups on social media and search for child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Additionally, she reportedly admitted to storing the explicit material on her cloud account and confessed to using her phone to take a nude picture of a toddler, which she intended to send to another person.

After being confronted with the video of her engaging in a sexual act with her pet dog, Weir reportedly confessed to recording that disturbing video as well. She is scheduled to make her next court appearance on Monday.

Police said that the charges are quite serious and if proven guilty Weir could end up spending years in jail.