SHOCKING: Tucker Carlson Suggests 'Testicle Tanning' for Men to Boost Testosterone Levels in New Documentary [WATCH]

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is being roasted online for suggesting men to go for "testicle tanning" in order to increase their "testosterone'. Carlson was seen and heard making the suggestions in a preview to his upcoming documentary on "masculinity" which features "homoerotic" clips of men engaged in a series of weird activities to increase their testosterone.

Carlson, 52, is currently gearing up to release a series of new documentaries for season two of his show, Tucker Carlson Originals. However, he is being trolled and has become subject of memes since the preview went on air where he is seen making the strange suggestions.

Bizarre Claims

Carlson went viral on Sunday after a preview of his upcoming documentary showed him interviewing a personal trainer. During the interview, the personal trainer claims red light treatment can increase testosterone levels in males, despite little evidence backing his statement. The comments were made by Andrew McGovern, a certified personal trainer at LifeTime Fitness in Columbus, Ohio.

"I was recently exposed to a term called 'bromeopathy' and I think there's a lot of people out there that don't trust the mainstream information," McGovern said.

The claim is made in one of the episodes, titled, 'The End of Men', which focuses on the "complete collapse of testosterone levels in American men," as well as some of the things Carlson says men may do to address the problem.

While doing so, the political commentator suggests that men should tan their testicles as that would help them feel more manly as that could enhance their testosterone. Carlson shared the trailer for the upcoming docuseries last week.

The trailer also featured a group of shirtless men wrestling, milking cows, and "testicle tanning," and the video soon went viral.

Carson Gets Roasted

The comments left many watching him on TV bewildered. Concerns about testosterone levels decreasing have been around for a long time. Some experts, however, have questioned the science behind it, as well as the fears that sperm counts are dropping, posing a threat to male fertility.

However, Carlson's comments left everyone shocked, with social media users slamming him for his bizarre comments. And if that was not enough, the preview of the documentary was even more shocking. The preview included a half-naked man shooting a gun, chopping wood, and taking an ice bath, among other 'masculine' activities.

The scene then switched to a man standing naked on a rock in front of a massive machine that beamed a red light onto his crotch, ostensibly tanning his private parts.

"In addition to being some outright weird s**t, this is the perfect illustration of the popular (yet not widely acknowledged) sentiment that masculinity is super-duper fragile and in need of being kept constantly 'pure' for fear of feminine 'corruption,'" tweeted one user.

"So Tucker Carlson is fighting gayness with homoerotic commercials and testicle-tanning? That anti-gay man sure spends a lot of time thinking about naked men," wrote another user.

"I watch professional wrestling and this is far more homoerotic," commented yet another person.

'Who knew that Tucker Carlson could put together a montage more explicitly homoerotic than the beach volleyball scene in Top Gun?' joked another.