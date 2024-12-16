Shocking Moment Trump Campaign Adviser Alex Bruesewitz Faints and Collapses on Stage During Speech at NYC Young Republicans Event [WATCH]

Donald Trump campaign adviser Alex Bruesewitz collapsed onstage during the New York Young Republican Club gala Sunday, concerning video shows. Bruesewitz was reportedly introducing Dan Scavino, an incoming senior aide at the White House, when he began slurring his speech before fainting in front of hundreds of attendees at a Manhattan venue.

Footage of the incident shows the 27-year-old losing his balance and bringing down the lectern as he fell. Several people rushed to help him after the unexpected collapse. The incident occurred during his speech at the 112th annual New York Young Republicans gala, where he was sharing the stage with Trump allies like Steve Bannon and Dan Scavino.

Shock Fall On Stage

Bruesewitz began to show signs of distress as he slurred his speech, at one point admitting openly, "I'm forgetting my words." He tried to press on, starting to say, "But the sham impeachment..." before those became his final words. Moments later, he slowly collapsed off the stage.

The startling footage shows attendees rushing to his aid as the crowd collectively gasped.

While the exact cause of the medical episode remains unknown, conservative influencer Jack Posobiec, who spoke with Bruesewitz backstage, described the incident as a "fainting spell."

British politician Nigel Farage, one of the event's keynote speakers, witnessed the harrowing incident firsthand.

Raheem Kassam, the event's master of ceremonies and a former aide to British conservative politician Nigel Farage, reassured the audience shortly after the incident. He told them that Bruesewitz was doing well backstage and had even managed to ask a question.

"I talked to our friend Alex Bruesewitz and you know what he said to me? He goes 'Did I at least look cool?' I said Alex you used gravity like I've seen nobody use gravity before in their lives," Kassam said. "But he's recuperating back there so give him a big cheer so he'll hear you."

Even Trump Worried

President-elect Trump also reached out after the on-camera fall, sending his best wishes to his dedicated adviser. "I know that Alex is going to be fine because he's a tough son of a gun," Trump said over the phone. "There's no doubt about that. So I want to say hello to Alex, because he's a very special guy."

The Trump supporter serves as the CEO of X Strategies LLC, a company dedicated to supporting the election of America First candidates.

"Bruesewitz has been the driving force behind the efforts to defeat Republicans who fight against Trump and the MAGA movement and works to replace them with Republicans who fight for values we hold dear," an excerpt from his X Strategies website states.

At the beginning of Bruesewitz's speech, everything seemed normal as he praised the New York Republican Club for strongly supporting both the 45th and future 47th presidents. He also acknowledged several Trump supporters at the event, including former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz.

The black-tie gala was held at Cipriani Wall Street and featured several key speakers, such as Farage, Scavino, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, and Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser to Trump.