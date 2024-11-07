Kamala Harris Concedes Election to Trump but Vows to Continue Her Fight as Tearful Supporters Shout 'We Love You'

A heartbroken Kamala Harris told scores of her tearful supporters to keep up the fight as she conceded her loss to Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. The visibly emotional VP acknowledged, "this isn't what we wanted," while speaking at Howard University, 12 hours after Trump was officially declared the winner.

Despite the disappointment, Harris vowed to support a peaceful transition of power, promising to continue her advocacy even after Trump's commanding victory. By Wednesday afternoon, Trump had won five of the seven key swing states, nearing a total of 300 Electoral College votes. "While I concede this election, I do not concede the fight that fueled this campaign," Harris said.

Accepting Her Defeat

Harris' voice shook as she spoke to the large crowd of supporters gathered at her alma mater. Her running mate, Tim Walz, stood among the audience, visibly emotional as she delivered her speech.

Nearby, her husband, Doug Emhoff, watched with a sorrowful expression, while Meena Harris and Ella Emhoff also struggled to hold back tears.

"My heart is full today. Full of gratitude for the trust you have placed in me. Full of love for our country and full of resolve," she said in her first appearance after losing to Trump.

"The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we fought for, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say, hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright," she said.

Harris thanked President Joe Biden, her family, her team, and her supporters. She also shared her pride in the work her campaign had accomplished. "Look, I am so proud of the race we ran. And the way we ran it," she said.

"Now, I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now. I get it. But we must accept the results of this election," she said.

"Earlier today, I spoke with President-Elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory. I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition and we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."

Harris Issues Warning About Future

Her supporters, with tears in their eyes, shouted their love for her. "Kamala, Kamala, Kamala," the crowd shouted at her as she took the stage to Beyonce's "Freedom," her signature campaign song.

"We love you," was screamed at her. "I love you back," Harris said.

Harris shared a message of encouragement for those saddened by her loss, warning them about "dark times" ahead.

"To the young people that are watching, it is okay to feel sad and disappointed. But please know it's going to be okay. On the campaign I would often say when we fight, we win. But here's the thing. Here's the thing. Sometimes the fight takes awhile. That doesn't mean we won't win," she said.

"I'll close with this. There's an adage an historian once called a law of history, true of every society across the ages. The adage is, only when it is dark enough can you see the stars. I know many people feel like we are entering a dark time," she added.

The crowd gasped, moved by her words.

"But for the benefit of us all, I hope that is not the case. Here's the thing. America, if it is, let us fill the sky with the light of a brilliant, brilliant billion of stars, the light of optimism, of faith, of truth and service."

Campaign staff stood to one side of the stage, exchanging hugs, with Jen O'Malley Dillon, David Plouffe, and Brian Fallon among them.

Although a DJ played upbeat tracks, including Beyoncé and other hits, the atmosphere remained somber. Supporters cried, embracing one another frequently.

Before her speech, Harris called Trump to congratulate him, stressing on the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and encouraging him to govern as a president for all Americans.

Shortly afterward, President Joe Biden called Trump as well, inviting him to the White House. This call came just as Michigan was announced as the fifth swing state to fall to the Republicans.