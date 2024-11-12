Melania Trump Refuses to Meet with Jill Biden In White House as She Is Still Upset About Mar-a-Lago Raid: Report

Melania Trump has declined an offer to visit the White House on Wednesday and meet with Jill Biden, citing the Biden administration's previous raid on Mar-a-Lago as part of the federal investigation into classified documents. President-elect Donald Trump will meet with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Traditionally, when the outgoing president hosts the incoming president-elect in the Oval Office, the first lady invites her successor for tea in the residence. After the 2016 election, Michelle Obama hosted Melania for tea in the Yellow Room. However, after the heated 2020 election, Melania didn't meet with Jill, as Trump continued to falsely claim he had won the race.

Melania's Straight Refusal

"She ain't going," a source familiar with Melania's decision told The New York Post. "Jill Biden's husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting," the source said.

"Jill Biden isn't someone Melania needs to meet," the source added.

According to sources, Melania and Jill have still not spoken since Kamala Harris's embarrassing defeat, although their husbands shared a friendly phone conversation.

The last occasion when Jill and Melania could have met was at Rosalynn Carter's funeral in November of last year, which was attended by all former first ladies.

Reports suggest that Melania plans to serve as a part-time first lady during her second term and may not live full-time at the White House. She has yet to announce any plans or appoint staff.

Four years ago, after Biden's victory, Trump declined to invite him for the traditional Oval Office meeting, which delayed the transition. Melania similarly did not reach out to Jill, following her husband's example.

The Bidens, however, have promised to ensure a smooth and orderly transition to the incoming Trump administration. "The Bidens extended congratulations and a joint invite to the Trumps to meet at the White House," Jill Biden's office said.

Still Holding Grudge

Trump and Biden are scheduled to meet in the Oval Office on Wednesday. The White House has confirmed that the Bidens plan to attend Trump's inauguration in January 2025.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence as part of an investigation into his retention of classified White House documents.

Melania, 54, has previously expressed her frustration over the raid.

"Yes, it made me angry," she said in a September interview on "Fox and Friends," describing the incident as an "invasion of privacy."

FBI agents searched through Melania's wardrobe, examined her 78-year-old husband's office, and reportedly even looked through one of her son Barron's rooms.

"I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see," Melania said of her experience returning to her ransacked residence. "And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff."

In July, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon dismissed the case regarding Trump's confidential documents.